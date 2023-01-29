The Dolphins have agreed to hire Vic Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fangio, widely regarded as one of the brightest defensive minds in football, will land a sizable deal from Miami that will make him the league’s highest-paid coordinator, per Pelissero. The contract will last three years, with a team option for a fourth season.

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant with the Eagles. Before his stint with Philadelphia, he spent three years as the Broncos’ head coach. He posted a 19–30 record while at the helm for Denver before he was dismissed following the 2021 campaign.

Prior to his lone head coaching stint, Fangio carved out a successful role for himself as a defensive coordinator with five different NFL franchises: the Panthers (1995 to ’98), Colts (’99 to 2001), Texans (’02 to ’05), 49ers (’11 to ’14) and Bears (’15 to ’18). His performance as a defensive coordinator earned him a head-coaching job, something that perhaps his upcoming stint with Miami could help generate in the future.

The Dolphins are coming off their first season under offensive guru Mike McDaniel in which they finished with a 9–8 record. Though Miami’s offense ranked in the top half of NFL teams during the regular season, the club’s defense left something to be desired. The Dolphins ranked 23rd in scoring offense, allowing 23.5 points per game.

Fangio should be able to improve upon that mark with talents like Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips next season when he steps into his new role.