Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make history in Super Bowl LVII, as they will become the first pair of brothers to oppose each other in the Super Bowl.

The two All-Pro brothers play significant roles with their respective teams and have an extremely close bond that will need to be put aside for a few hours as they both look to win the Lombardi Trophy.

After the Eagles won the NFC championship on Sunday afternoon, Jason commented on the potential of facing his brother in the Super Bowl. “I got a Kansas City sweatshirt I’m gonna wear for the next three hours, and then that’s it for the rest of the year,” he said. “Win or lose, I’m done being a Chiefs fan.”

The Chiefs, of course, edged the Bengals a few hours later to advance to their third Super Bowl in four seasons, and Jason reaffirmed on Twitter that he’s done being a fan of his brother and Kansas City for the season.

What makes the Super Bowl matchup even more special is the fact that both players are likely future Hall of Famers. Travis continues to make his case as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He ranks fifth all-time in receptions among tight ends with 814, fourth in receiving yards with 10,344 and sixth in touchdown catches with 69. His playoff numbers are impressive as well. Travis is second all-time in postseason history among all players with 127 receptions and 1,467 receiving yards. His 15 postseason touchdowns also are tied for fifth most in league history.

Jason, meanwhile, has five first-team All-Pro selections at center and is one of just eight centers ever to achieve such a feat.

Brothers have opposed each other as head coaches in the Super Bowl once. John and Jim Harbaugh matched wits as coaches of the Ravens and 49ers, respectively, in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens won, 34-31, on Feb. 3, 2013.