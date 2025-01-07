2024 NFL All-Pro: MMQB’s First- and Second-Team Picks
In a few days, the NFL All-Pro teams will be announced. For some positions, it’s obvious who will earn selection. For others, it’s a glut with only a few players getting named to First- and Second-Teams.
For players, there’s no bigger accolade towards reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame than All-Pro teams, save for being named MVP, Offensive Player of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year.
While the Pro Bowl holds some weight (although that’s decreasing by the year due to bloated rosters), being named All-Pro is an honor that means, at worst, you were one of the best half-dozen players at your position in a given year. In many cases, it means you were one of the four best.
So, before the official teams are named, let’s give our predictions on how the All-Pro groups shake out.
First-Team Offense
QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen doesn’t have the most passing touchdowns, passing yards or total yards. And yet he’s the likely MVP after leading Buffalo to an easy AFC East title despite playing on a team with a leaky defense and no superstar weapons. Allen has been the best player in football this year and is deserving of top honors.
RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley had one of the best seasons of any running back in history, rushing for 2,005 yards to lead the Eagles to the NFC East title. Barkley is a great bet to win Offensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career, as he takes Philadelphia into the postseason.
FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Fullback is a dying position, but Juszczyk makes you wonder why. He continues to be an elite blocker who can also go into the pass pattern and make a play. Already an nine-time Pro Bowler, Juszczyk has a great chance to earn his second consecutive All-Pro nomination.
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Jefferson reset the wide receiver market this offseason and then promptly delivered on his new deal. The Vikings shocked the world by winning 14 games, and Jefferson was a huge reason why. The fifth-year wideout notched 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 scores, helping Sam Darnold have a revival with Minnesota.
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase was incredible in 2024. The Bengals failed to sign him long-term this summer, and Chase responded by catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the league in all three categories. He’s perhaps the easiest choice for the All-Pro teams.
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
The Lions enjoyed the league’s best offense this season, and St. Brown was the biggest weapon for the unit. Last year, St. Brown was named First-Team All-Pro and there’s no reason he shouldn’t earn such a spot again alongside Chase and Jefferson.
TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers has not only been the most productive rookie tight end in NFL history, he’s been the best at his position this year. The Raiders have been awful, but Bowers is a cornerstone to build around after posting more than 100 catches and 1,000 yards in his first season.
OT: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Dawkins gets somewhat overlooked in Buffalo, playing in a small market and on a team with myriad other stars. However, he’s routinely been one of the league’s best blindside protectors for years with Allen. In his eighth season, perhaps Dawkins finally earns All-Pro status.
OT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Sewell is the crown jewel of Detroit’s offensive line, arguably the best group in the league. A first-round pick in 2021, Sewell has proven his worth by only missing one game in his four-year career while also skunking pass rushers on a weekly basis.
OG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Lindstrom reset the guard market with his latest contract in 2023 and has proven worthy of every penny. A Second-Team All-Pro each of the past two years in Atlanta, Lindstrom has only improved and at 27 years old, should move up to First-Team in ’24.
OG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Thuney has been named an All-Pro three times in his career, including each of the past two seasons. He’s been terrific once again, while also playing left tackle at times over the past month and holding his own against Myles Garrett and Will Anderson Jr.
C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Much like Thuney, Humphrey has proven to be an interior stalwart in Kansas City. Humphrey was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 but should make First-Team this time around.
Second-Team Offense
QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
FB: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
OT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
OT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
OG: Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Honorable Mention Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
FB: Michael Burton, Denver Broncos
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
OT: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
OT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
OG: Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions
OG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
C: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
First-Team Defense
Edge: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
No one can wreck an offensive game plan more than Watt, who’s in contention for his second career Defensive Player of the Year award. Even against multiple blockers, Watt constantly finds a way to get to the quarterback, as evidenced by his 11.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits this season.
Edge: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Garrett delivered one of the best postgame interviews of the season after saying he’s better than Watt when it comes to the conversation of best edge rusher in the NFL. It was hard to disagree with him that day, with Garrett posting three sacks in the Browns’ upset over the Steelers. Overall, it was a rough year for the Browns, but Garrett did his part, recording 14 sacks and 22 tackles for loss this season.
Edge: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Hendrickson seems to be getting better with age. It wouldn’t be a reach to say he’s coming off his career season in Year 8. The Bengals might be regretting their decision not to redo Hedrickson’s contract, which doesn’t have any remaining guaranteed money. This will be an interesting contract dilemma after Hendrickson proved he’s worth the pay raise, recording a league-high 17.5 sacks.
DT: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Jones remains the best defensive tackle in the NFL. There was no drop-off after getting paid before his age-30 season. Jones’s knack for pushing the pocket has been beneficial for his defensive teammates. Jones has five sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 37 total tackles this season.
DT: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Hayward has built a compelling case for Hall of Fame enshrinement. The 35-year-old continues to play at an elite level, as evidenced by his 90.2 defense grade from Pro Football Focus, the best score for the position this season. Heyward had eight sacks in the regular season, and is only 1.5 away from reaching 90 career sacks. Not bad for a player in his 14th season.
ILB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Baun enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, one not many saw coming after he left the New Orleans Saints and signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal in Philadelphia. The fifth-year veteran quickly improved one of the worst linebacker groups in the NFL during ’23. Baun, who recorded 93 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks, flourished in coverage, and his presence allowed Nakobe Dean to settle in during his third NFL season.
ILB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Some might disagree with this designation because Smith had an up-and-down season against the pass. But his elite performances against the run turned Baltimore into the top run defense in the league. Smith making plays as a downhill linebacker allowed the Ravens to fix their issues in coverage. Smith again was one of the top tacklers in the league with 154 combined total tackles.
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
There was no better coverage corner in the league than Surtain, who is battling with Watt for Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, Surtain was the lone bright spot for a Broncos’ defense that was adjusting to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. After the Denver secondary adjusted, Surtain thrived with more help in 2024 and ended the regular season with four interceptions.
CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
There were concerns about McDuffie having a down season after the Chiefs traded L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. But the 2022 first-round pick quickly adjusted to playing more snaps on the outside and had no issues shadowing opposing top wide receivers.
DB: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
James’s elite skills at various positions helped turn the Chargers into one of the best scoring defenses in the league. James might be the best pass-rushing safety in the league, and he he just completed one of his best seasons in coverage, especially while playing from the slot position.
S: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
McKinney quickly made an impact during his first season in Green Bay. He made his mark by recording eight interceptions, including one pick in each of the season’s first five games. After starting his career with the New York Giants, McKinney was a perfect fit in Jeff Hafley’s defense.
S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
The Lions got it right when they moved Branch from slot cornerback to safety. It was the team’s way of keeping the second-year standout on the field for nearly every defensive play. The versatile Branch recorded four interceptions, 109 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.
Second-Team Defense
Edge: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
Edge: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Edge: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
DT: Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks
DT: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
ILB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
ILB: Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders
CB: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
DB: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
S: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Honorable Mention Defense
Edge: Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans
Edge: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens
Edge: Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
DT: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
LB: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
LB: Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers
CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
DB: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
S: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons