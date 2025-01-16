NFL Divisional Round Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Host Ravens in AFC Showdown
The divisional round is here! It’s time for the weekend many have long considered the best on the NFL’s calendar. The wild-card round gave us a dominant showing from the Baltimore Ravens, a win that might impact how we think differently about C.J. Stroud’s second season, a huge moment for the Washington Commanders’ franchise and A.J. Brown going viral for reading a book. What could we possibly be in store for this weekend?
Our crew believes unanimously that the two No. 1 seeds, fresh off their bye weeks, will roll into the conference championship games, with nobody picking against the Kansas City Chiefs or Detroit Lions. However, opinion varies on the two Sunday games. We are split 50-50 on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game; and two of our pickers are taking the Buffalo Bills, who are actually home underdogs in what’s expected to be the showdown of the week against the Ravens.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter (X/Twitter)
Conor Orr, senior writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Matt Verderame, staff writer (X/Twitter)
John Pluym, managing editor (X/Twitter)
Mitch Goldich, senior editor (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.