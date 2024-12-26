2024 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17: Eagles, Rams, Falcons Can Clinch Divisions
For the AFC, the playoff picture is starting to become quite clear.
On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs handled the Pittsburgh Steelers and clinched the conference’s top seed. With that result along, with the Baltimore Ravens beating the Houston Texans, Baltimore now occupies the third seed, while Pittsburgh has slid to fifth.
Meanwhile, the NFC could see clarity on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons all have opportunities to clinch divisions, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are attempting to hang onto their slim playoff hopes.
Let’s look at where everyone stands coming out of Christmas.
Additionally, all playoff probabilities are courtesy of The Athletic’s model.
AFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 15–1, first place, AFC West
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 100%
By beating the Steelers, the Chiefs locked up the AFC’s top seed for the fourth time in Patrick Mahomes’s career. With one postseason win, Kansas City would make its seventh consecutive AFC championship game appearance.
No. 2: Buffalo Bills
Record: 12–3, first place, AFC East
Remaining opponents over .500: 0
Playoff probability: 100%
Buffalo can clinch the second seed this weekend by beating the New York Jets at home on Sunday. With a victory, the Bills would likely rest their starters in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.
No. 3: Baltimore Ravens
Record: 11–5, first place, AFC North
Remaining opponents over .500: 0
Playoff probability: 100%
After beating the Texans, the Ravens are now in first place in the AFC North with one game remaining. If Baltimore wins at home next weekend against the Cleveland Browns, it will win the division.
No. 4: Houston Texans
Record: 9–7, first place, AFC South
Remaining opponents over .500: 0
Playoff probability: 100%
Houston is locked into the fourth seed and can now rest its starters in Week 18, using it as a de facto bye.
No. 3: Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 10–6, second place, AFC North
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 100%
Pittsburgh has now lost three consecutive games, sliding the Steelers into the wild-card portion of the AFC playoff picture. To win the division, Pittsburgh must beat the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium next weekend, and hope Baltimore loses at home to Cleveland.
No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 9–6, second place, AFC West
Remaining opponents over .500: 0
Playoff probability: 94%
With a win Saturday against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles would clinch a playoff spot for the second time in three years. With a victory and a Denver loss, the Chargers would clinch at least the sixth seed.
No. 7: Denver Broncos
Record: 9–6, third place, AFC West
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 75%
Denver can clinch a playoff berth by beating the Bengals on Saturday at Paycor Stadium. If the Broncos lose, they’ll still control their own destiny, needing to beat the Chiefs at home in Week 18.
IN THE HUNT
Indianapolis Colts (7–8): To stay alive, the Colts must defeat the New York Giants this weekend and get a loss from Denver.
Miami Dolphins (7–8): Miami is still in play, but the Dolphins must defeat the Browns in Cleveland this weekend and get a loss from Denver.
Cincinnati Bengals (7–8): Cincinnati has a simple task this weekend: beat the Broncos. To make the postseason, the Bengals also need the Broncos to then lose in Week 18, while Miami and Indianapolis lose at least one game.
NFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Detroit Lions
Record: 13–2, first place, NFC North
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 100%
The Lions can clinch the top seed and NFC North title this weekend, but it will take the Minnesota Vikings losing to the Green Bay Packers, and Detroit beating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night.
No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 12–3, first place, NFC East
Remaining opponents over .500: 0
Playoff probability: 100%
Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East if it beats the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, or if the Washington Commanders lose at home on Sunday night to the Falcons.
No. 3: Los Angeles Rams
Record: 9–6, first place, NFC West
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 86%
Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West with a win at home over the Arizona Cardinals, along with the Seattle Seahawks losing to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
No. 4: Atlanta Falcons
Record: 8–7, first place, NFC South
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 51%
The Falcons have a shot to punch their playoff ticket, but it’ll take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Carolina Panthers while Atlanta beats Washington on the road to win the NFC South.
No. 5: Minnesota Vikings
Record: 13–2, second place, NFC North
Remaining opponents over .500: 2
Playoff probability: 100%
Minnesota will host Green Bay, which is coming to the Twin Cities on a short week. If the Vikings win, they will set up a winner-take-all game in Week 18 against the Lions. The winner would be the NFC’s top seed, while the loser would be the fifth seed.
No. 6: Green Bay Packers
Record: 11–4, third place, NFC North
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 100%
After beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Packers have clinched a playoff berth. They can’t win the NFC North and are locked into the wild-card round.
No. 7: Washington Commanders
Record: 10–5, second place, NFC East
Remaining opponents over .500: 1
Playoff probability: 95%
With a victory over the Falcons, Washington will be in the playoffs. The Commanders can also clinch a spot with a loss by the Buccaneers at home to Carolina.
IN THE HUNT
Seattle Seahawks (8–7): The Seahawks are currently out of the playoffs, but with wins in the final two weeks over the Bears and Rams, Seattle would host at least one playoff game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–7): The Buccaneers can keep themselves alive in the playoff picture by beating the Panthers. However, with a loss and anything but a tie between the Commanders and Falcons, they’d be eliminated from playoff contention.