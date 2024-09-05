NFL Week 1 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Aaron Rodgers Is Back in Prime Time
It’s Week 1! The NFL season is finally here, and the MMQB staff is ready to pick some games. We’ve already made our full season predictions, including playoff brackets, Super Bowl picks, award winners and our annual bold takes. Plus Conor Orr picked all 272 regular-season games, Matt Verderame ranked the 59 people who will have an impact on who wins Super Bowl LIX, Gilberto Manzano predicted who’ll lead the league in various stats, and much more. Now we are turning our attention to Week 1.
There are a few big games, including Aaron Rodgers’s return to action against the San Francisco 49ers, a playoff rematch between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, and of course the Thursday night opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.