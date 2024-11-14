NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Host Chiefs in Rivalry Rematch
It’s Week 11! Last week may not have been the most exciting of the season, though it did start with a fun Thursday-night shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, and then end with an important rebound performance from the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Plenty of fans have already moved on to mock draft season, but we do have 14 more games on tap.
We’ll again start with a critical division tilt on Thursday, this time featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders fighting for first place in the NFC East. The Ravens will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup that has a couple of our pickers thinking upset. And in the headliner of the week, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will renew their rivalry. The Bills are favored at home, but four of our six pickers expect the Chiefs to stay perfect on the season.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up.
Green squares denote upsets.