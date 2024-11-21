NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Harbaugh Brothers Meet Again
It’s Week 12! Last week lived up to the hype with a few big games. Most notably, Josh Allen powered the Buffalo Bills to a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs that keeps the top of the AFC playoff standings interesting. Over in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles scored a big win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday to take charge of the NFC East and position themselves as perhaps the top threat to the Detroit Lions. And before this week could get started, the Jets fired GM Joe Douglas, throwing Aaron Rodgers’s future into doubt.
Looking ahead to this week’s games, the headliner will be on Monday night when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The attention, of course, will be on the Harbaugh brothers, who will square off for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII. On Sunday, the first-place Arizona Cardinals are slight underdogs in a crucial NFC West game against the Seattle Seahawks, though the majority of our pickers are expecting an upset. Plus, the San Francisco 49ers will try to get back on track against the Green Bay Packers, in another game with major playoff implications.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
