NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens Host Eagles in Battle of Top Running Backs
It’s Week 13! Thanksgiving is upon us. Last week gave us a matchup between the Harbaugh brothers, an impressive performance from Caleb Williams and new questions about Aaron Rodgers’s future. Let’s see what this week brings.
The action starts early with the traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader. The Thursday nightcap will see the Miami Dolphins visit the Green Bay Packers, with our staffers split evenly picking between the two teams. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will (again?) try to save their season with a win against the AFC North–leading Pittsburgh Steelers, and the top two running backs in the NFL will meet when Derrick Henry’s Baltimore Ravens host Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter (X/Twitter)
Conor Orr, senior writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer (X/Twitter)
Matt Verderame, staff writer (X/Twitter)
John Pluym, managing editor (X/Twitter)
Mitch Goldich, senior editor (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Green squares denote upsets.