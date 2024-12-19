NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Several Divisions Could Be Clinched
It’s Week 16! Last week’s results caused a shakeup at the top of Conor Orr’s power rankings, with the Buffalo Bills moving into the top spot. Patrick Mahomes’s high ankle sprain has also added some drama to the chase for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Over in the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons are handing things over to rookie Michael Penix Jr. for his first career start.
The action starts early this week, with six likely AFC playoff teams in action on Thursday and Saturday. Four of our six pickers have the Denver Broncos winning as underdogs on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Our crew is unanimous in picking the Baltimore Ravens to avenge their Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch the NFC East, but two of our pickers think the Washington Commanders will keep hope alive for at least another week.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up.
Green squares denote upsets.