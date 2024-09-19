NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens Visit Cowboys Seeking First Win
It’s Week 3! Last week was chaos with upsets galore, and only one of our staffers was above .500 with their game picks (the other five all went exactly 8–8). So should we expect more of the same this week? There are a few games where multiple writers or editors predict an upset.
No team has been more dominant this season than the New Orleans Saints, who will now take on a Philadelphia Eagles team looking to rebound from a brutal last-minute loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are battling with a chance to reach 3–0. And the Baltimore Ravens look to get their first win of the season against a Dallas Cowboys team that got blown out by the Saints in Week 2.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Green squares denote upsets.