NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Jets Host Bills After Firing Robert Saleh
It’s Week 6! Last week was tough for our staff making picks, with a significant number of upset picks failing to come through. This week, our writers and editors went with a lot more chalk, with three pickers taking all favorites and just 12 total upset picks between six people.
There are several huge games on tap this week. It starts with a Thursday night’s NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, with both teams looking to rebound from bad losses last week. On Sunday, the surging Baltimore Ravens will host one of the season’s top surprises, Jayden Daniels’s Washington Commanders. Then Monday, the New York Jets will try to beat the Buffalo Bills in the team’s first game since firing coach Robert Saleh.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets. (Note: Last week, the Miami Dolphins were favored over the New England Patriots when we made picks, but the Patriots had flipped to favorites by the time the game kicked off. We’re not going to count it as an upset pick in anyone’s records.)