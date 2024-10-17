NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Perfect Vikings Get Test Against Lions
It’s Week 7! Last week, all 14 games were won by the betting favorites, which resulted in perfect 14–0 weeks from both Albert Breer and Matt Verderame. Editor Mitch Goldich says, “Congratulations to those cowards.” He is, of course, not bitter at all. Across the board, it was a nice week for our crew’s season records, though anyone with some green squares on the graphic took a hit to their season-long upset record.
This week promises to be an interesting one. The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are coming out of their bye week for a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. The undefeated Minnesota Vikings have a big test against the divisional-rival Detroit Lions, who are rolling right now. The Nov. 5 trade deadline is approaching, and a few teams have already made big moves—with Davante Adams likely to make his New York Jets debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers (who may give Russell Wilson his first start for them at quarterback). Plus, there’s Texans-Packers, Buccaneers-Ravens and a Patriots-Jaguars game between a pair of desperate teams in London.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.