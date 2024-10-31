NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Lions at Packers for NFC North Lead
It’s Week 9! It’ll be hard for the NFL to top what we saw last week, which included a game-winning Hail Mary from the Washington Commanders, a potential season-altering comeback for the Arizona Cardinals and a big upset win from Jameis Winston’s Cleveland Browns. But let’s see what happens.
One of the biggest games this week is an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Plus, the Denver Broncos can show us whether they’re really contenders as they face the Baltimore Ravens with both teams sporting identical 5–3 records. And on Sunday Night Football, Anthony Richardson has been benched for Joe Flacco as the Indianapolis Colts visit a Minnesota Vikings team that started 5–0 but has lost two straight.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.