NFL's 2024 Stat Leaders: Bengals' Trio Shines Despite Disappointing Year
Reviewing all my incorrect predictions for the NFL regular season was a special kind of torture.
After the constant head shaking, all I could do was laugh about how wrong I was with my 2024 stat leader guesses. Seriously, it was bad. Take a look.
It’s much easier to predict playoff teams, although I’m not much better with that. But at least I had the right idea in thinking a rookie receiver could lead the league in receiving touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. might not have played up to his lofty expectations, but rookies Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were near the top of many receiving categories.
But no one was better than Ja’Marr Chase, who led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Not only did the Cincinnati Bengals have a triple crown winner, Joe Burrow led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, and Trey Hendrickson had the most sacks.
Note to self: Pick more Bengals when I’m asked to make statistical guesses before the 2025 season.
All right, now that I’ve accepted my mistakes. Let’s review all the major stat leaders from the 2024 season. There’s no way I could screw this up—I think.
Passing yards: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (4,918)
We should have known Burrow was going to go “Super Saiyan” when he opened the season with bleached blonde hair. Burrow reached a new level of elite performance amid a career season. The Bengals’ signal-caller had nearly 300 more passing yards than runner-up Jared Goff, who finished with 4,629 yards. Burrow recorded 820 passing yards in the two shootouts against the Baltimore Ravens.
Passing TDs: Burrow, Bengals (43)
In most seasons, the league’s leader in passing yards and touchdowns would be a top candidate for MVP, but the Bengals’ slow start to the season essentially made it a race between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Burrow did at least thrust himself into the conversation by helping his team win five consecutive games to keep their postseason hopes alive until the final day of the regular season. Burrow became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns in eight consecutive games.
Rushing yards: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (2,005)
Barkley had a realistic shot of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105, which he set with the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. But the Eagles made the decision to rest Barkley in the regular-season finale. Barkley, who quickly realized the grass is greener away from the New York Giants, became the ninth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season.
Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens; James Cook, Buffalo Bills; Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (16)
Gibbs recorded three rushing touchdowns in the Sunday night showdown against the Vikings to keep pace with Henry and Cook. It was the third time in Henry’s illustrious career that he reached 16 rushing touchdowns in a season, but his first since 2020. These three running backs helped their respective teams become dominant offenses in ’24.
Receptions: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (127)
Chase dominated the three major receiving categories, though Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bowers and Trey McBride each surpassed 110 receptions as well. It will be interesting to see whether Chase’s triple crown season gains more votes than Barkley’s 2,000-yard campaign when it comes to Offensive Player of the Year.
Receiving yards: Chase, Bengals (1,708)
Chase went over 90 receiving yards in eight games this season. He had a season-high 264 receiving yards in Cincinnati’s second meeting vs. the Ravens, which somehow wasn’t a career high—Chase had 266 yards vs. the Chiefs during his rookie season.
Receiving TDs: Chase, Bengals (17)
Chase helped many of his fantasy football managers win championships with all the scoring he did in 2024. Chase had eight receiving touchdowns during a four-game stretch between November and December.
Scoring: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (158 points)
You know you’ve had a stellar kicking season when you outscore Brandon Aubrey (my prediction for this category). Aubrey and Cameron Dicker finished tied for second with 150 points. Boswell had a strong start to the season, carrying the Steelers to a Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons by drilling six field goals. He had another six field goals in a Week 11 victory over the Ravens.
Sacks: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (17.5)
Would you believe that the Bengals put contract negotiations with the league’s sack leader and receiving triple crown winner on hold? To be fair, the Bengals’ front office didn't know at the time that Hendrickson and Chase would go on to have career years, but that’s on them for making two of the best players at their respective positions wait for a new contract. Hendrickson, who at one point asked for a trade last year, gained plenty of leverage by recording 17.5 sacks for the second consecutive season. Hendrickson also had a career-high 36 QB hits.
Interceptions: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions (9)
At one point, it seemed Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney was going to run away with this race, recording an interception in each of the season’s first five games. But McKinney fell one pick short of Joseph, who had two interceptions in the Week 17 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Total tackles: Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts (173)
The Colts’ defense had a poor season, resulting in DC Gus Bradley getting fired on Monday. But the team could at least count on Franklin, who has recorded more than 165 total tackles in three consecutive seasons. Franklin also added 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2024.