NFC South Roster Rankings: Don’t Overlook Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Again
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were overlooked last season after the retirement of Tom Brady, with many predicting them to finish last in the NFC South.
Obviously, that didn’t occur with Tampa Bay winning the division for a third consecutive season—GM Jason Licht kept receipts of the doubters and let one familiar reporter know about it.
Licht might be keeping receipts again because many football pundits have been talking about the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The arrival of Kirk Cousins gave Atlanta the headlines—and again after the draft selection of Michael Penix Jr.
But the under-the-radar Buccaneers made many savvy moves this offseason, and the same can be said for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
Here’s how we view the rosters in the NFC South with free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror.
4. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers were wise to prioritize Bryce Young’s surroundings this offseason, which could lead to a much-improved offensive unit under the guidance of new coach Dave Canales. But both sides of the football still have a long way to go before turning into a playoff roster.
After heavily relying on Adam Thielen last season, the Panthers added help for the veteran wideout and their young QB. They formed a diverse receiving corps with the trade for downfield threat Diontae Johnson and first-round selection of Xavier Legette, a 6'3," 227-pound wideout who could thrive on the outside, especially with contested catches. The second-round selection of running back Jonathon Brooks should give the backfield a boost after a dismal season for the rushing attack. On paper, Young appears to be better set up for success in Year 2, especially behind a revamped offensive line with newcomer guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. If they get production from left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the 2022 first-round pick, perhaps the Panthers go from the bottom of the standings to flirting with a .500 season. This is still far from an elite unit, though.
As for the defense, the Panthers could have a tough time replacing Brian Burns, who was traded to the New York Giants, with a veteran rotation of edge rushers including D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney and K’Lavon Chaisson. Perhaps that could be enough with stud defensive tackle Derrick Brown anchoring the middle of the defensive line. The linebacker group could be better with free-agent addition Josey Jewell. And so could the secondary if they get a healthy season from cornerback Jaycee Horn, the 2021 first-round pick.
3. New Orleans Saints
The Saints made a bunch of moves in the offseason that could benefit Derek Carr and his explosive receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. It’s tough, however, to gauge whether the Saints view Carr as a long-term answer at quarterback after a rollercoaster first season in New Orleans.
The Saints might be tied to Carr for at least two more seasons with the way his contract was constructed. But the team took a chance on Spencer Rattler, the intriguing fifth-round selection with potential upside. If Carr finds consistency in Year 2 with the Saints, he might not have to worry about Rattler.
The team parted with veteran guard Andrus Peat and drafted a potential replacement in rugged blocker Taliese Fuaga with a first-round pick. But Fuaga might be best at right tackle, a position that currently belongs to veteran Ryan Ramczyk, who has injury concerns. If Fuaga starts the season at guard, that likely means the Saints haven’t given up on left tackle Trevor Penning, the 2022 first-round pick who has struggled the past two years. Versatile playmakers Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill are back in New Orleans to make this an intriguing offense if the blockers allow Carr time to operate.
The defense has plenty of household names, but many are in the back end of their prime. They got younger with the free-agent addition of edge rusher Chase Young to help veteran Cameron Jordan. But Young has had mixed results throughout his career, even during his short stint with the San Francisco 49ers last season. The team will need 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee to step up and aid the interior of the defensive line. The secondary should remain a strength with rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry joining Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu.
2. Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins has had an interesting start with the Falcons, to say the least.
On one hand, Cousins is joining a team rich with skill players, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and will get to work with coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, two former Rams assistants who had plenty of success under Sean McVay. But on the other hand, he left the Minnesota Vikings at least partially because he was told they were aiming to draft his successor in the first round. That scenario occurred in Atlanta a month after joining the Falcons on a four-year, $180 million contract. The team created an awkward dilemma with the first-round selection of Michael Penix Jr., a move that could pay off in the long run but doesn’t do much in 2024.
Cousins and the Falcons have a good enough roster to make noise in the NFC South, but missed an opportunity to draft an immediate impact player to make them more than divisional contenders. Putting aside the quarterback dilemma, the Falcons have stability on the offensive line and added depth at wide receiver with Rondale Moore, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III. One will need to step up as the No. 2 wideout behind London, who was often open last season to no avail as his signal-callers failed to get him the ball. Pitts might finally put it together on the field with Cousins and a new coaching staff.
The defense will probably build off its promising 2023 season due to the arrival of Morris, who flourished as the Rams’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons and won a Super Bowl in L.A. Atlanta boasts a strong secondary with safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J Terrell, and the defensive front could be better with talented Day 2 picks Ruke Orhorhoro and Bralen Trice.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If Baker Mayfield’s 2023 season proves not to be a fluke, the Buccaneers will be well positioned themselves to capture the NFC South title for the fourth consecutive season.
Mayfield might no longer have offensive play-caller Canales, who’s now coaching the Panthers, but they retained his best wide receiver in Mike Evans, who signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason, and improved the offensive line with the first-round selection of Graham Barton, possibly the best center in the draft. With stud left tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers could have the best offensive line in the division, which would be a plus for running back Rachaad White, who impressed last season. But the Buccaneers could use another pass catcher to go with Chris Godwin, Evans and tight end Cade Otton. Perhaps Trey Palmer or rookie Jalen McMillan will emerge as a reliable target for Mayfield.
Considering the production coach Todd Bowles received last season, the Bucs might have the best defense in the division. The front should be ferocious with former Pro Bowler Vita Vea and 2023 rookie standouts YaYa Diaby and Calijah Kancey. The team also drafted edge rusher Chris Braswell in the second round and signed veteran Randy Gregory. K.J. Britt and Lavonte David form a productive linebacker duo, and the secondary is filled with talent, including All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. If Mayfield can maintain the level of play he did last year, Tampa Bay should return to the playoffs with even more receipts.