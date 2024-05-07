Keon Coleman, Cooper DeJean Among Day 2 NFL Draft Picks to Make Impact as Rookies
Last week, we broke down which rookie first-round picks will make an immediate impact during the 2024 NFL season. There were plenty of options to choose from with many star players often coming from the opening round, but don’t overlook the Day 2 selections.
Every year there are a handful of prospects with first-round grades who are available on the Friday of the draft because the quarterback position gets overvalued and teams tend to prioritize roster needs. This year, six quarterbacks were taken in the first round, leaving many potential star players on the board for the teams with established quarterbacks.
Last year, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta were the first three picks in the second round. All three had dynamic rookie years for their respective teams.
In the 2023 third round, the Los Angeles Rams selected edge rusher Byron Young and defensive tackle Kobie Turner, two Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Also in the third round, the Miami Dolphins added running back De’Von Achane and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took edge rusher YaYa Diaby.
Here are six players from Rounds 2 and 3 who could make an immediate impact as rookies this season.
Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills, No. 33 (second round)
The 6'3" Coleman landed in the perfect spot to become an immediate contributor. He has the size and skill set to slide in as the Bills’ “X” receiver to complement speedy wideouts Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir. Most importantly, Coleman will have the luxury of catching passes from Josh Allen, who will probably rely heavily on Coleman’s sizable catch radius for downfield completions.
The Florida State product is viewed as Stefon Diggs’s replacement, but they’re different players, with Coleman being more of a big-bodied wideout who can come down with 50-50 passes. Remember Allen’s misfire with Diggs downfield late in the playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs? Coleman will likely be a friendly target for Allen on contested throws, but he’ll need to improve his route running, an area Diggs mastered over the years.
Cooper DeJean, DB, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 40 (second round)
It’s unknown whether DeJean will play safety or cornerback in Vic Fangio’s defense, but it will likely be a combination of both after how poorly things went for the Eagles’ secondary last season.
The versatile DeJean could be the starting slot cornerback or a starting safety next to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who returned in March as a free-agent acquisition. If he’s in the slot, DeJean will have the luxury of playing next to Darius Slay and fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell, the team’s first-round pick. DeJean likely will have an easier time getting acclimated to the pro level than Mitchell because outside cornerbacks tend to struggle early in their careers. Overall, the Eagles’ secondary will be better off after Philly landed two of the best defensive backs in the draft. DeJean, however, could have competition with Sydney Brown and Reed Blakenship at safety.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Green Bay Packers, No. 45 (second round)
The versatile Cooper could end the Packers’ recent trend of getting minimal results from rookie defenders. Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, had a quiet rookie year, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker—two 2022 first-round picks—have struggled to find their footing.
Cooper is an outstanding run defender and has the speed to be a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in the middle of the Packers’ defense. He will likely be an immediate starter after the release of De’Vondre Campbell. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Cooper emerges as the Packers’ middle linebacker and takes snaps from Walker and Isaiah McDuffie.
Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals, No. 66 (third round)
The Cardinals could be the surprise team of 2024 because of the arrival of stud rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but don’t overlook Arizona’s other moves this offseason to improve the offense. Benson made a name for himself at Florida State as an explosive playmaker who recorded 23 touchdowns and rushed for 1,896 yards during his final two seasons.
Benson will likely split carries with veteran running back James Conner, but there were times last year in which Conner struggled to adjust to Drew Petzing’s offense. Benson might offer more as a pass catcher and has sub 4.4 speed to generate explosive plays. The rookie back will also get to run behind a revamped offensive line with bookend tackles Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson Jr., the 2023 first-round pick. Benson, Harrison and Kyler Murray could quickly become a formidable trio in the NFL.
Junior Colson, LB, Los Angeles Chargers, No. 69 (third round)
Colson should benefit from need at the position and familiarity with the Chargers’ coaching staff. He started 36 games for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and will reunite with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who held the same role at Michigan.
The Chargers’ linebacker unit struggled constantly during the Brandon Staley era, leading to the team parting with Kenneth Murray Jr. and Eric Kendricks. Colson, who led Michigan in tackles the past two seasons, is a physical downhill linebacker with reliable instincts on the field. He should be in line for a starting role next to veteran Denzel Perryman.
Bralen Trice, Atlanta Falcons, edge, No. 74 (third round)
Many assumed the Falcons would select an edge rusher with their No. 8 pick, which instead ended up being quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta eventually filled the need with the third-round selection of Trice, a relentless playmaker for a Washington team that advanced to the national championship game in January.
Trice, who had a combined 16 sacks the past two seasons, won’t have to face stiff competition to win a starting job over veterans Lorenzo Carter and 2022 second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. Trice could be this year’s version of Rams edge rusher Byron Young, the 2023 third-rounder who flourished under Raheem Morris, the Rams defensive coordinator turned Falcons head coach.