‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Had Comically Hard Time With Travis and Jason Kelce Answer
Maybe the whole world doesn't know who Travis and Jason Kelce are even with their increasing fame over the past year.
This was proven during an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this week as the NFL brothers were one of the clues in the game show. The celebrities on the episode—actress Krysten Ritter, fashion designer Christian Siriano and actress Sarah Levy—all struggled to figure out what seemed to be an obvious clue to anyone who's been following pop culture news since last fall.
Ritter specifically kept repeating that she didn't know who these people were. Luckily for her, she guessed all the right letters and got the answer right.
Levy was the only contestant who appeared to know who the Kelce brothers were, solely because the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating international pop star Taylor Swift. It started to click a bit more for Siriano, but Ritter still seemed clueless.
Check out the hilariously awkward clip below.