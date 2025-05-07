2025 NFC South Offseason Report Card: Bucs, Falcons the Best in the Division
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become one of the most consistent teams in the NFL thanks to their five-year playoff streak and four consecutive NFC South titles.
For perspective, the other three NFC South teams have one combined playoff appearance in that span—the New Orleans Saints in 2020. The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons haven’t advanced to the postseason since ’17.
But this might be the year the Falcons finally close the gap on the Buccaneers. Then again, that’s what many pundits said last year when Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins, only to blow a four-game lead in the standings due to a late-season collapse that partly occurred from Cousins’s struggles.
The Buccaneers and Falcons again appear to be the best teams in the division, but don’t count out the pesky Panthers after a busy offseason. As for the Saints, first they need to figure out whether their starting quarterback will be around for the season.
Here are the offseason grades for the teams in the NFC South.
Carolina Panthers
Offseason grade: A
Key additions: DT Bobby Brown III, RB Rico Dowdle, edge Patrick Jones II, WR Tetairoa McMillan, S Tre’von Moehrig, LB Christian Rozeboom, edge Nic Scourton, edge Princely Umanmielen, DT Tershawn Wharton
Key subtractions: S Jordan Fuller, CB Dane Jackson, RB Miles Sanders
The Panthers could be a sleeper playoff team with of all the notable moves they made on defense. Carolina desperately needed help after allowing a league-worst 179.8 rushing yards per game. It should be better in that area with a healthy Derrick Brown and Wharton. The Panthers also gained depth on the edges, but they’re going to need immediate contributions from rookies Scourton and Umanmielen.
Carolina took advantage of a deep crop of edge rushers in the draft, bypassing defense in the first round to give Bryce Young a new weapon in No. 8 selection McMillan. After a rocky rookie year and a somewhat promising second season, this could be a make-or-break season for Young, who is now set for success with a stout offensive line, productive ground game and an intriguing group of pass catchers.
Atlanta Falcons
Offseason grade: B+
Key additions: LB Divine Deablo, edge Leonard Floyd, DL Morgan Fox, S Jordan Fuller, edge James Pearce Jr., edge Jalon Walker, S Xavier Watt
Key subtractions: Edge Lorenzo Carter, C Drew Dalman, DL Grady Jarrett, WR Rondale Moore
A year after shocking the football public for passing on an edge rusher and taking a quarterback in the first round weeks after signing Cousins, the Falcons surprised many again by drafting two edge rushers in the first round last month. Atlanta put its future on the line—sending a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams—and went all in to select Pearce at No. 26, 11 spots after taking Walker. No one will care about losing a top pick if Pearce and Walker immediately improve a pass rush that has struggled in recent seasons.
With a well-balanced roster, this could finally be the year the Falcons knock off the Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. But by prioritizing the defense in the offseason, the Falcons didn’t do much to replace Dalman, who joined the Chicago Bears in free agency. Ryan Neuzil, who made eight starts last season, is in line to be Dalman’s replacement. As for another offensive concern, second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need other playmakers to step up besides wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. Perhaps this is the year tight end Kyle Pitts breaks out as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offseason grade: B
Key additions: WR Emeka Egbuka, CB Benjamin Morrison, CB Jacob Parrish, edge Haason Reddick, LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Key subtractions: LB K.J. Britt, S Mike Edwards, C Robert Hainsey
There might not be a weakness on Baker Mayfield’s offense. The Buccaneers aren’t loaded with All-Pros, but they have reliable players at every position and now have a surplus of receivers after the first-round selection of Egbuka, who will need to earn snaps playing behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. As for one concern on offense, Mayfield will be working with his third offensive coordinator in as many years after Josh Grizzard replaced Liam Coen, the new Jacksonville Jaguars coach.
Tampa Bay addressed its biggest need with the signing of Reddick to bolster a pass-rushing group that got exposed in the wild-card loss to the Washington Commanders. The team could be kicking itself, however, for waiting until Day 3 of the draft to add more edge rushers. But the secondary could be one of the best units in 2025 with the selections of Morrison and Parrish. The ageless Lavonte David is back for a 14th season, but the team could use another playmaker in the middle of its defense. Overall, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Buccaneers claim a fifth consecutive division title after improving their strengths and adding multiple edge rushers.
New Orleans Saints
Offseason grade: D
Key additions: WR Brandin Cooks, OL Kelvin Banks Jr., DT Vernon Broughton, S Justin Reid, QB Tyler Shough
Key subtractions: CB Paulson Adebo, LB Willie Gay Jr., WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, edge Payton Turner
The Saints have had a strange offseason, starting with their decision to keep Derek Carr on the roster, guaranteeing more money on his contract after back-to-back losing seasons in New Orleans. It was all set up for the Saints to finally undergo a full rebuild for the first time since Drew Brees joined the team in 2006. Instead, new coach Kellen Moore finds himself with a disgruntled quarterback after reports emerged of Carr possibly wanting out.
New Orleans gave itself another quarterback option with the second-round selection of Shough, perhaps the most pro-ready signal-caller from this year’s draft class. But it took Shough seven years to produce his best season in college after dealing with a handful of injuries. The team could be asking a lot of its rookie—second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler could be another option. To make matters worse, starting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are working their way back from an injury-filled 2024. Bringing back Cooks might not be enough for an offense that could again rely heavily on running back Alvin Kamara, the ninth-year veteran. The veteran-filled defense didn’t get much help outside of the signing of Reid.