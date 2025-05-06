2025 AFC South Offseason Report Card: Titans Take Big Step With Cam Ward
The AFC South is the most overlooked of the four AFC divisions.
None of the four teams have seriously contended for a Super Bowl since the days of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, who won a title in the 2006-07 season. That’s the last time the South added hardware, largely becoming an afterthought due to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
This season might have a similar outcome. The Houston Texans were the division’s only playoff team in 2024, while the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars held top-five picks in the draft.
So who got better and who stagnated? Let’s dive in and grade all four teams, starting with the Titans.
Tennessee Titans
Offseason grade: B
Key additions: WR Tyler Lockett, QB Cam Ward, G Kevin Zeitler, LT Dan Moore, K Joey Slye, S Xavier Woods, OLB Dre’Mont Jones, WR Van Jefferson
Key losses: LB Kenneth Murray, edge Harold Landry III, QB Mason Rudolph, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Jerome Baker
This entire offseason will be remembered for how Cam Ward’s selection at No. 1 plays out.
Ward steps into a Titans team with some talent, headlined by an offensive line with major investments including left tackle Dan Moore, right tackle JC Latham, center Lloyd Cushenberry and guard Peter Skoronski. Skoronski and Latham were top-10 picks, while Moore and Cushenberry were free-agent additions in 2024 and ’25.
Ward will be throwing to receiver Calvin Ridley and handing off to 1,000-yard back Tony Pollard, albeit with more questionable weapons around that duo. The offense might need to step up under coach Brian Callahan because the defense is a work in progress. The line is solid with Jeffrey Simmons leading the way, but the secondary is both young and unproven beyond corner L’Jarius Sneed.
Indianapolis Colts
Offseason grade: B-
Key additions: S Cam Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Tyler Warren, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert
Key losses: G Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, K Matt Gay, edge Dayo Odeyingbo, QB Joe Flacco
The Colts improved in a litany of areas, but will those moves matter with the situation at quarterback?
Indianapolis did a nice job in the secondary, adding veteran safety Cam Bynum and corner Charvarius Ward in free agency. The Colts also brought in an excellent defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, who came over from the Cincinnati Bengals. Look for the defense to be much-improved, and it’ll need to be with expected issues on the other side of the ball.
Indianapolis needs to figure things out under center, with both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones competing for the starting job. Both struggled last season, combining to throw for 16 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Bringing in first-round tight end Tyler Warren helps, but how much?
The line in front of whoever wins that competition is also worse after general manager Chris Ballard lost center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Offseason grade: C+
Key additions: C Robert Hainsey, OG Patrick Mekari, WR/CB Travis Hunter, CB Jourdan Lewis, edge Emmanuel Ogbah, S Eric Murray
Key losses: TE Evan Engram, WR Christian Kirk, C Mitch Morse, G Brandon Scherff, KR/PR Devin Duvernay, CB Ronald Darby
The Jaguars decided to clean house this offseason, firing general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson. In their places are James Gladstone and Liam Coen, respectively, who will try to get the Jaguars back into the playoffs after missing each of the past two postseasons.
Gladstone decided to aggressively remake the roster Baalke left him, trading slot receiver Christian Kirk while also releasing Evan Engram, receivers Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds, and defensive back Ronald Darby. In free agency, the Jaguars were busy but not overwhelming, bringing in slot corner Jourdan Lewis, center Robert Hainsey, guard Patrick Mekari, safety Eric Murray and receiver Dyami Brown.
In the draft, Travis Hunter is a game-changer, but is he worth the draft capital given up for him, which included a 2025 second-rounder and a ‘26 first-round choice?
The big question is will these moves, highlighted by the hiring of an offensive-minded coach in Coen, return Trevor Lawrence to his 2022 form when he threw for career highs in yards (4,113) and touchdowns (25)? If that happens, this will be a successful season for Jacksonville.
Houston Texans
Offseason grade: C-
Key additions: OT Cam Robinson, G Laken Tomlinson, G Ed Ingram, WR Jayden Higgins, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR Christian Kirk, DT Sheldon Rankins
Key losses: LT Laremy Tunsil, S Eric Murray, WR Stefon Diggs
Houston took some serious steps back this offseason after being ousted in the divisional round for the second consecutive year. Still, the Texans are the class of a very weak AFC South.
General manager Nick Caserio didn’t add any quality veteran talent this offseason, instead relying on a trio of offensive linemen with considerable concerns including guards Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram, and left tackle Cam Robinson. The offensive line also lost former All-Pro Laremy Tunsil, the blindside protector for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Last year, Houston allowed 54 sacks, fewer only than the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. It could be worse in 2025.
Then there’s the skill position talent. The Texans could well be without receiver Tank Dell, who suffered a severe knee/leg injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. There’s also the departure of Stefon Diggs, who was signed by the New England Patriots and is coming off a torn ACL. On the outside, it’s essentially Nico Collins and a pair of rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, with oft-injured Christian Kirk manning the slot.