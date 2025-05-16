2025 NFC East Offseason Report Card: Late Splash Trade Elevates Cowboys
It wouldn’t be a surprise if two NFC East teams meet again in the conference title game after an eventful offseason for the four teams.
The Washington Commanders were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. Still, they might have closed the gap after blockbuster trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.
The Eagles lost plenty of veteran talent from their Super Bowl squad, but they’re well-equipped to contend for another Lombardi Trophy thanks to another impressive draft class.
After months of sleepy transactions, the Dallas Cowboys made a splash trade for star wide receiver George Pickens last week, a move that could help them compete in the loaded NFC East after missing the playoffs in 2024.
The New York Giants still need to find a franchise quarterback, but Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart could help this team shake off back-to-back losing seasons.
Here are our offseason report cards for the teams in the NFC East.
Dallas Cowboys
Offseason grade: A
Key additions: RB Jaydon Blue, G Tyler Booker, edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge Dante Fowler Jr., QB Joe Milton III, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR George Pickens, CB Shavon Revel Jr., RB Miles Sanders, DT Solomon Thomas, RB Javonte Williams
Key subtractions: WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rico Dowdle, DL Chauncey Golston, LB Eric Kendricks, QB Trey Lance, CB Jourdan Lewis, DL DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Cooper Rush
The Cowboys’ late offseason splash trade for Pickens was exactly what this team needed to contend in the loaded NFC East. Dallas’s patient approach paid off, prioritizing the trenches in the draft while resisting the urge to overpay for skill players in free agency. Eventually, the Cowboys will need to decide whether Pickens is worth a lucrative contract extension, but if he is, then this risky trade was worth the dice roll.
With Booker’s first-round selection, Dak Prescott could have plenty of time to throw downfield to CeeDee Lamb and Pickens. The Cowboys are missing a bellcow back, but they gained a quality committee with the signing of Williams and the fifth-round selection of Blue.
On the defensive side, the team might have acquired two first-round talents during Day 2 of the draft, selecting Ezeiruaku and Revel. Suddenly, there’s plenty to like about this Cowboys team heading into Year 1 with coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Washington Commanders
Offseason grade: A-
Key additions: CB Trey Amos, OT Josh Conerly Jr., WR Michael Gallup, K Matt Gay, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Jaylin Lane, WR Deebo Samuel, OT Laremy Tunsil
Key subtractions: DT Jonathan Allen, WR Dyami Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, edge Dante Fowler Jr., CB Benjamin St-Juste
The Commanders went all in to capitalize on Jayden Daniels’s rookie contract. The organization aided the second-year star quarterback with the trades for Samuel and Tunsil. Washington then continued to bolster the receiving corps and offensive line via the draft, selecting standout tackle Conerly in the first round and dynamic wideout Lane in the fourth round.
On the defensive front, the Commanders need cornerstone players, but the veterans, including the signing of Kinlaw, allowed the team to improve the secondary. Amos, the second-round pick, and Jones should help Marshon Lattimore, who had a rough first few months playing in Washington’s shaky secondary after the midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints. This roster has come a long way since coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters were hired in 2024, but Washington won’t be catching the division by surprise in ’25.
New York Giants
Offseason grade: B+
Key additions: CB Paulson Adebo, DT Darius Alexander, edge Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart, DL Chauncey Golston, S Jevon Holland, RB Cam Skattebo, QB Russell Wilson, QB Jameis Winston
Key subtractions: CB Adoree’ Jackson, QB Drew Lock, edge Azeez Ojulari
The Giants could be turning a corner with their many notable moves in the offseason. First things first, they are going to need a quarterback to take control of the starting job, but their options appear better than last year’s group, swapping Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle for Wilson, Winston and Dart (Tommy DeVito is the lone returner from the 2024 QB room).
New York should have done more at the skill positions and the offensive line—this team desperately needs a healthy season from left tackle Andrew Thomas. However, star wide receiver Malik Nabers could receive help from Skattebo, a versatile playmaker who can contribute out of the backfield. The offense will benefit from playing with a stacked defense that got scarier with the No. 3 selection of Carter, who’ll line up next to Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence. The back end also received a boost with Holland’s signing.
Philadelphia Eagles
Offseason grade: B-
Key additions: LB Jihaad Campbell, RB AJ Dillon, G Kenyon Green, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Andrew Mukuba, edge Azeez Ojulari, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, edge Joshua Uche
Key subtractions: G Mekhi Becton, RB Kenneth Gainwell, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DL Brandon Graham, B Avonte Maddox, QB Kenny Pickett, CB Isaiah Rodgers, CB Darius Slay, edge Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams
The Eagles encountered a common “champagne problem” for defending Super Bowl champions. They couldn’t afford to keep everyone this offseason, taking a substantial hit on the defensive front with the departures of Sweat and Williams. But Philadelphia stuck to its blueprint of allowing recent draft picks to fill the voids without pressing for needs.
After re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, Eagles GM Howie Roseman selected Campbell in the first round. A stellar group of linebackers could help the retooled defensive line. Ojulari and Uche were added for depth at edge rusher, and Jackson and Mukuba could aid a secondary without Gardner-Johnson and Slay. The Eagles took a risk letting Becton walk in free agency after a breakout season, but the trade for Green was a cost-effective way of maintaining the high standard on the offensive line.