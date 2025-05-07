SI

2025 NFC North Offseason Report Card: Bears Go All in to Help Caleb Williams

Chicago loaded up on offensive linemen and skill players to support its franchise quarterback in Year 2. How did the rest of the division fare?

Gilberto Manzano

The Bears prioritized adding offensive lineman and skill players to support their franchise quarterback.
  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Minnesota Vikings 
  3. Green Bay Packers
  4. Detroit Lions

The NFC North is regarded as the best division in football, but each team has critical concerns, making this a tough division to predict. 

The Detroit Lions and their star-studded roster will need to continue their winning ways without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, two valuable coordinators for coach Dan Campbell who went on to become head coaches this offseason. 

The Minnesota Vikings, who finished second to the Lions in the division, will hand the keys to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who watched from the sidelines as a rookie due to a knee injury. 

As for the Green Bay Packers, they might have a one-sided roster after the team heavily prioritized the offense in the draft. And the Chicago Bears once again won the offseason by loading up on skill players and offensive linemen, something they forgot to do last year.

Here are offseason report cards for the teams in the stacked NFC North.

Chicago Bears

Offseason grade: A-

Key additions: WR Luther Burden III, C Drew Dalman, G Jonah Jackson, DL Grady Jarrett, TE Colston Loveland, edge Dayo Odeyingbo, G Joe Thuney, OT Ozzy Trapilo, DT Shemar Turner, WR Olamide Zaccheaus 

Key subtractions: WR Keenan Allen, TE Gerald Everett, OL Coleman Shelton 

Analysis: The Bears’ lengthy list of issues on the offensive line was drastically trimmed with a series of offseason moves, including trading for Thuney and Jackson and signing Dalman. But the team missed an opportunity to complete the offensive line makeover, waiting until the back end of the second round to add another tackle in Trapilo. The Boston College product could be in the mix for a starting role if the new coaching staff isn’t high on returners Darnell Wright or Braxton Jones. 

If the new-look offensive line holds up, Caleb Williams could have a monster Year 2 with one of the league’s best group of skill players, at least on paper. Loveland was considered the best pass-catching tight end in the draft, and Burden was regarded as a dangerous speedy weapon. The two rookies will join a receiving corps that includes DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. 

As for the defense, the team might see a bit of regression with a unit that was built for former coach Matt Eberflus. But Chicago added Odeyingbo, Jarrett and Turner for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. 

Minnesota Vikings 

Offseason grade: B

Key additions: DT Jonathan Allen, WR Tai Felton, G Will Fries, DT Javon Hargrave, G Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RB Jordan Mason, WR Rondale Moore

Key subtractions: S Camryn Bynum, QB Sam Darnold, CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Daniel Jones, edge Patrick Jones II, G Dalton Risner, OT Cam Robinson

Analysis: After an ugly final two games in 2024, the Vikings prioritized the offensive line, which failed Darnold at the worst time. McCarthy should have a strong interior with the arrivals of Jackson, Kelly and Fries—although that might depend on how quickly left tackle Christian Darrisaw recovers from his knee injury.   

Minnesota also focused on the interior of the defense, signing veterans Allen and Hargrave. But the team took a gamble paying two defensive tackles who have regressed the past few seasons. On the other hand, Allen and Hargrave could be productive playing for a defense that’s loaded with edge rushers. The Vikings don’t have many roster needs, but the secondary appears a bit thin with Bynum’s departure. Also, this team could use another outside cornerback if defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues to use Byron Murphy Jr. in the slot. 

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Golden joins a crowded wide receiver room in Green Bay. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers

Offseason grade: B-

Key additions: G Aaron Banks, OT Anthony Belton, WR Matthew Golden, WR Mecole Hardman, CB Nate Hobbs, edge Barryn Sorrell, WR Savion Williams

Key subtractions: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, CB Eric Stokes

Analysis: The Packers might be aiming to be the league’s highest-scoring team with how much they focused on offense compared to the defense. Putting injuries aside, Green Bay’s receiving corps could go six deep after drafting Golden and Williams. Golden will have to battle for snaps, but there’s a path for him to be Jordan Love’s vertical threat with Christian Watson dealing with a knee injury. Also, the offensive line could be better after Green Bay signed Banks and drafted Belton. There’s also the possibility of 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan bouncing back from an injury-filled rookie year. 

Edge rusher Rashan Gary could be a one-man show on Green Bay’s defensive line, partly because of a few high draft picks that haven’t panned out so far, including Lukas Van Ness and Devonte Wyatt. The team waited until the fourth round to add another edge rusher, selecting Sorrell. The secondary gained the versatile Hobbs, who will join star safety Xavier McKinney. But cornerback Jaire Alexander could be on the trading block.

Detroit Lions

Offseason grade: C+

Key additions: CB Avonte Maddox, G Tate Ratledge, CB D.J. Reed, WR Isaac TeSlaa, DT Tyleik Williams

Key subtractions: CB Carlton Davis III, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Kindle Vildor, G Kevin Zeitler

Analysis: The Lions fell well short of their Super Bowl aspirations last season, but they still have one of the best rosters in football to potentially make another deep playoff run. Detroit once again prioritized the trenches, using high draft capital on players who pride themselves on being physical, including Williams, the rugged run stopper and first-round selection. Ratledge, the second-round pick, could be in the mix for a starting guard job, competing with Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow. 

But the Lions missed an opportunity to add help for Aidan Hutchinson, the star edge rusher recovering from a leg injury. Alim McNeill is also working his way back from a significant injury. The secondary this season could be defined by how much 2024 draftees Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. improve in Year 2. The Lions also have to get on the same page with veteran newcomer Reed, who signed a three-year deal after a successful stint with the New York Jets.

