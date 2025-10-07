2025 NFL Best and Worst Free-Agent Signings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
NFL free agency is a crapshoot. There are more bad signings than good ones.
But this year’s free-agency class has had stellar results through the first five weeks of the season. Two quarterbacks have flourished as early MVP candidates.
What’s more surprising is that a pair of 30-something wide receivers is playing at a high level after a down 2024 season.
As for a not-so-surprising note, free-agent offensive linemen have failed to deliver in the first quarter of the season.
Let’s take a look at the studs and stiffs from the 2025 free agency class. And, obviously, this list is subject to change over the next five weeks. We can look back later on who we were wrong about.
STUDS
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
Contract: Three years, $100.5 million, $55 million guaranteed
Darnold has made it clear that his 2024 breakout season in Minnesota was no fluke. There were concerns about how Darnold would perform without coach Kevin O’Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson, but he’s flourishing with his new team. Darnold has completed 73.1% of his passes and has produced 1,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
Contract: One year, $14 million, $6 million signing bonus
Jones has made the most of his new surroundings, leading the Colts to the best record in the AFC South standings with a 4–1 record. The darkhorse MVP candidate has the offense humming, with an average of 32.6 points and 381.2 total yards per game. Jones has completed 71.3% of his passes and recorded 1,290 passing yards for six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
Contract: One year, $3 million, $1 million signing bonus, $1 million guaranteed
Williams had an underwhelming final three seasons in Denver, struggling to recapture the top form he flashed in his rookie season, when he rushed for 903 yards in 2021. However, he’s now on track to produce his first career 1,000-yard season as the Cowboys’ top backfield option. Williams has 79 carries for 447 yards and a career-high five rushing touchdowns.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
Contract: One year, $2.065 million
Dobbins has made an immediate impact on a new team for the second consecutive season. He didn’t get as much free-agency attention as he would have hoped coming off a 900-yard rushing season with the Chargers. But he needed to prove that his lengthy injury history was a thing of the past. So far, Dobbins has rewarded the Broncos for taking a chance on him. He has 77 carries for 402 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
Contract: Three years, $69 million, $16.6 million guaranteed at signing, $22.6 million injury guarantee
Diggs was unfairly labeled a diva and a headache for quarterbacks after his 2024 exit from Buffalo. That hasn’t been the case during his first season in New England. The 31-year-old wideout is still capable of being a No. 1 option, and more importantly, he remains a friendly target for quarterbacks. Diggs, who has 29 catches for 359 yards this season, has been instrumental in Drake Maye’s development.
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
Contract: One year, $3 million, $2.255 million guaranteed
Similar to Diggs, Allen didn’t have a long line of suitors, partly because he’s on the wrong side of 30. But even in his age-33 season, Allen has shown he still has plenty left in the tank. He hasn’t missed a beat in his return to being Justin Herbert’s favorite target on third down. Allen has 29 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Drew Dalman, C, Bears
Contract: Three years, $42 million, $28 million guaranteed
It was challenging to find a stud free-agent signing on the offensive line. Teams rarely let the good offensive lineman leave the building unless they have a cheaper, better and younger option waiting in the wings. Dalman has had his ups and downs, but his presence has allowed the Bears’ offensive line to improve from last year’s dismal season. Caleb Williams has only been sacked seven times this season.
Josh Sweat, edge, Cardinals
Contract: Four years, $76.4 million, $41 million guaranteed
It was a down year for free-agent edge rushers, but the best one on the market has been worth the money for the Cardinals. Sweat, known for his consistency and clutch plays in Philadelphia, has five sacks and two forced fumbles. His ability to win one-on-one matchups has enabled his teammates to make plays, contributing to a strong season for the defense.
Milton Williams, DT, Patriots
Contract: Four years, $104 million, $24 million signing bonus, $63 million guaranteed
Handing Williams a nine-figure contract was viewed as a significant risk. He was a part-time player during his four years in Philadelphia and didn’t truly stand out until his epic postseason performances last season, which helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. The Patriots’ pro scouts should be patting themselves on the back because Williams is undoubtedly capable of holding his own as a star defensive tackle. Williams has 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss with the Patriots.
Calais Campbell, DT, Cardinals
Contract: One year, $5.5 million
Campbell continues to play at a high level in his age-39 season. His leadership and production have helped this young Cardinals’ defense find its stride through five games. Campbell, whom the Cardinals drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft, has three sacks and seems to always be in the backfield.
Nate Landman, LB, Rams
Contract: One year, $1.1 million, $75,000 guaranteed
Landman has made a name for himself as a gem free-agent signing in Los Angeles. He was a spot starter with the Falcons for three seasons before he found his footing with the Rams. Landman has done it all in the middle of the Rams’ defense, helping against the run and in coverage. He has 41 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Jaguars
Contract: Three years, $30 million, $20 million guaranteed
Lewis’s stellar coverage and ball-hawking skills played a huge role in the Jaguars racking up 13 takeaways in the first four games of the season. His presence has allowed rookie Travis Hunter to find his footing as a cornerback. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jacksonville soon fields one of the best secondaries in the league.
Charvarius Ward, CB, Colts
Contract: Three years, $35 million guaranteed, $20 million signing bonus
Ward has quickly rewarded his new team, taking command of the No. 1 cornerback role. He’s in the midst of a bounce-back season after his down 2024 season because opposing quarterbacks are avoiding his side of the field. Ward doesn’t have an interception in four games this season, and that’s a good thing for the avoided cornerback.
Talanoa Hufanga, S, Broncos
Contract: Three years, $45 million, $20 million guaranteed
Hufanga is again playing like he did in his 2022 All-Pro season, after battling injuries over the past two seasons in San Francisco. He’s playing fast, physical and making game-changing plays. Hufanga’s Week 5 performance was a significant key in Denver handing Philadelphia its first loss of the season. The 26-year-old safety has 35 combined tackles and one forced fumble.
STIFFS
Russell Wilson, QB, Giants
Contract: One year, $10.5 million
The 36-year-old struggled to find any rhythm in two of his three starts. When he wasn’t playing the Cowboys, Wilson was slow to react and often resorted to chucking the ball downfield to Malik Nabers as if that was his only option. Now on his fourth team, it’s clear that Wilson’s QB1 days are over.
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
Contract: One year, $9.25 million, $3.75 million signing bonus, $1.5 million fully guaranteed base salary
Harris’s rocky first year in Los Angeles started with him sustaining an eye injury during a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July. He missed most of training camp before becoming a surprise addition to the Chargers’ initial 53-man roster. Harris sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders/retired
Contract: One year, $3.5 million
Cooper waited until August to sign with a team, but his return to the Raiders lasted fewer than two weeks. Initially, it didn’t seem Cooper’s sudden retirement was going to hurt the Raiders, but they could have used him, given that star tight end Brock Bowers has struggled to make an impact since his Week 1 knee injury.
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
Contract: Two years, $23 million, $16.5 million fully guaranteed, $8 million signing bonus
Engram has had a slow start after an offseason filled with stories about coach Sean Payton potentially unlocking the versatile playmaker’s full potential. Engram had a strong outing last week, catching four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. For the season, Engram has only 12 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.
Dan Moore Jr., OT, Titans
Contract: Four years, $82 million, $25.5 million signing bonus, $50 million fully guaranteed
Moore’s four-year, $82 million contract with the Titans and his performances with the Steelers didn’t add up. However, quality tackles are hard to find, which could explain why Tennessee decided to overpay for Moore. But he’s been far from a steady anchor at left tackle. Rookie Cam Ward has been sacked 19 times and has received consistent pressure, often from Moore’s side.
Jonah Jackson, G, Bears
Contract: Three years, $55 million, $30 million guaranteed
The red flags were there after the Rams decided to bench Jackson for most of last season. But the Bears rolled the dice, with the hopes of a reunion with coach Ben Johnson being the key for a bounce-back season. That hasn’t been the case so far, with Jackson struggling on Chicago’s new-look offensive line.
Will Fries, G, Vikings
Contract: Five years, $88 million, $20 million signing bonus, $44 million fully guaranteed
It’s definitely not all Fries’s fault for the awful offensive line play this season in Minnesota. He’s at least been healthy and hasn’t missed a game. But that’s the bare minimum. Fries and the Vikings’ banged-up offensive line have allowed a league-high 21 sacks.
Ryan Kelly, C, Vikings
Contract: Two years, $18 million, $6.7 million signing bonus, $9.25 million fully guaranteed
Kelly has missed two games and will miss more time after being placed on injured reserve with his second concussion this season. Durability could be a concern for Kelly, who played in only 10 games during his final season in Indianapolis.
Haason Reddick, edge, Buccaneers
Contract: One year, $14 million, $12 million guaranteed
Reddick hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season in Tampa Bay. He has only one sack and three quarterback hits this season. As a defense, the Buccaneers have only 10 sacks in five games. They need more impact plays from Reddick.
Tershawn Wharton, DT, Panthers
Contract: Three years, $45 million, $14.5 million signing bonus, $30.25 million guaranteed
Wharton was added to make a strong duo with Derrick Brown, but he has only played two games due to injury. Maybe he’ll make an impact once he returns to health, but this signing was viewed as a risk because he was a part-time player in Kansas City.
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Contract: Three years, $31.5 million, $11.5 million guaranteed at signing
Greenlaw appeared well on his way to finally overcoming the Achilles injury he sustained in the Super Bowl that cost him most of his 2024 season. But Greenlaw sustained injuries in the summer and hasn’t made his Broncos debut since being placed on injured reserve with a quad injury.
Nate Hobbs, CB, Packers
Contract: Four years, $48 million, $16 million signing bonus
Hobbs has struggled in coverage during his first season in Green Bay. He has been picked on by opposing quarterbacks, especially by Dak Prescott in the 40–40 tie against the Cowboys. Perhaps he plays better coming out of the bye week.