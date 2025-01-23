NFL Conference Championship Game Picks From the MMQB Staff: Predicting Super Bowl LIX Matchup
The conference championship games are here! Last week we saw Travis Kelce brush aside Father Time with a vintage performance, Jayden Daniels dazzle us in his first postseason run, the Buffalo Bills hold off the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles win a game that didn’t look very pretty.
Now we have two games between four teams that will determine the matchup for Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are division rivals, but the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also familiar foes.
Between our six pickers, we actually have all four possible Super Bowl matchups represented, but a Bills-Eagles showdown is the most popular pick—even though the Bills are underdogs in Arrowhead.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter (X/Twitter)
Conor Orr, senior writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Matt Verderame, staff writer (X/Twitter)
John Pluym, managing editor (X/Twitter)
Mitch Goldich, senior editor (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.