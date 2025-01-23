SI

NFL Conference Championship Game Picks From the MMQB Staff: Predicting Super Bowl LIX Matchup

Our writers and editors pick winners in both games. The Chiefs host the Bills and the Eagles host the Commanders with Super Bowl dreams on the line.

The MMQB Staff

Patrick Mahomes will have to get through a familiar foe to reach his fifth Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes will have to get through a familiar foe to reach his fifth Super Bowl. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The conference championship games are here! Last week we saw Travis Kelce brush aside Father Time with a vintage performance, Jayden Daniels dazzle us in his first postseason run, the Buffalo Bills hold off the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles win a game that didn’t look very pretty.

Now we have two games between four teams that will determine the matchup for Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are division rivals, but the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also familiar foes.

Between our six pickers, we actually have all four possible Super Bowl matchups represented, but a Bills-Eagles showdown is the most popular pick—even though the Bills are underdogs in Arrowhead.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter (X/Twitter)
Conor Orr, senior writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Matt Verderame, staff writer (X/Twitter)
John Pluym, managing editor (X/Twitter)
Mitch Goldich, senior editor (X/Twitter, BlueSky)

mmqb-conference-championship-game-picks-2024
SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

