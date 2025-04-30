2025 NFL Draft: Round 1 Impact Rookies Led By Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren
From the moment NFL commissioner Roger Goodell rode a bicycle around the 2025 NFL draft stage in Green Bay, Wis., to the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round-closing pick of left tackle Josh Simmons, the draft’s opening frame was littered with action.
All but two teams—the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams—made first-round picks with the hopes of adding early-impact players. After the 2025 season, some teams will look back on April’s draft favorably, pleased with their decision. Others may head back to the drawing board wondering what could’ve been.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s nine Round 1 picks with the most potential to be impact rookies.
1. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
The draft’s best quarterback and No. 1 pick, Ward is the Titans’ Day 1 starter. He’ll have the ball in his hands every play, which alone makes him impactful—for better or worse—as a rookie. The Titans bet on Ward for his size, athleticism, arm strength and intangibles. If he refines his decision making and mechanics, he can grow into a quality franchise quarterback.
2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter will play a heavy dose of snaps on offense and defense, with the Jaguars planning on using him at receiver and corner. Hunter took a significant step forward as a receiver in 2024, though he still has room to improve his route nuance. Hunter is further ahead defensively, but his speed, fluidity, ball skills and proven track record of two-way success suggests he’ll be a human highlight reel early and often.
3. Abdul Carter, edge, New York Giants
Let’s get the obvious out of the way: Rookie pass rushers historically struggle to meet expectations and often take time to grow. There have been 11 outside linebackers or defensive ends selected in the first round in the past two drafts, and only two—Will Anderson Jr. (seven in 2023) and Chop Robinson (six in 2024)—recorded more than 4.5 sacks as rookies. Carter has the first-step quickness, rush variation and closing burst to be more like Anderson, another top-five pick. On a Giants defensive line deep with talent, Carter should get more isolated rush opportunities, and he has the tools to capitalize.
4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is the sixth running back drafted in the top 10 over the past decade. The previous five—Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson—each eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage as rookies. All but McCaffrey hit at least 1,300 yards, while Barkley passed the 2,000-yard mark. Jeanty is an elite talent. His vision, contact balance, power and well-rounded athletic profile should put the No. 6 pick in the same statistical company as those who came before him.
5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young vouched for McMillan during the predraft process, and Carolina’s decision-makers delivered. Now, Young needs to hold up his end of the bargain and target McMillan, a big-bodied playmaker with terrific ball skills who’s open even when the coverage suggests otherwise. The No. 8 pick has a real chance to be the Panthers’ leading receiver as a rookie.
6. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts’ tight end room finished 2024 ranked last in receptions, second to last in receiving yards and tied for second to last in receiving touchdowns. Enter Warren, who’s physical, sure-handed, versatile and enough of a playmaker in space to warrant screens and quick passes. Warren alone revitalizes the tight end position in Indianapolis, and the No. 14 pick figures to be a common target for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
7. Jalon Walker, LB/edge, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons’ defense needed help everywhere in the front seven. So with the No. 15 pick, they added a player who can align nearly anywhere. Walker will start as an edge piece, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said, but the Falcons plan to get creative on third down with the third-team All-American. Walker’s athleticism, versatility and instincts give him a strong chance to see the field early and often for Atlanta, and his track record inspires confidence he’ll be a three-down playmaker.
8. Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos
Barron arrives in Denver as a presumptive starter, be it at nickel corner or on the perimeter opposite Pat Surtain II. Barron’s ball skills, versatility, instincts and physicality create a suffocating blend and playmaking profile. The Broncos were tied for seventh in the league with 25 total takeaways and tied for eighth with 15 interceptions last season. The top-20 pick should make a strong group even stronger.
9. Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens
A three-year starter at Georgia, Starks is seasoned and has a pro-ready skill set. The No. 27 pick is smart, fluid and can play anywhere from nickel corner to single-high safety. Starks is a quality asset who should elevate Baltimore’s back end, but his presence also greatly benefits two-time All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Starks and Hamilton are both highly versatile, and the Ravens can interchange the two on any given snap. The ball is in Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s court to maximize each player’s creativity.