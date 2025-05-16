2025 NFL Season: Ranking Every Roster in the NFC East
Ranking the NFC East rosters isn’t as simple as rating the top receiving tandems in the division, which are loaded with star power.
For years, the Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were known as the best receiving duo in the division. Now it’s debatable because of the new pairing of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys. There’s also the new partnership of Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin with the Washington Commanders. And don’t sleep on Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson on the New York Giants.
But the Eagles won the NFC East, and eventually the Super Bowl, because they had plenty of help around Brown and Smith, including a clutch quarterback in Jalen Hurts.
It’s going to take a lot more than impressive pass catchers to win the NFC East crown in 2025. Here’s how we ranked the loaded rosters in the division after the draft and free agency.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles retaining the No. 1 spot is a testament to the depth GM Howie Roseman has built throughout the roster over the years. The three other NFC East teams gained plenty of talent while the defending Super Bowl champions were forced to part with several key starters this offseason to maintain cap space flexibility.
But even with all the splash trades and signings elsewhere, the Eagles remain a level above the rest with their stacked offensive line and the league’s best running back in Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards behind left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Cameron Jurgens and right tackle Lane Johnson. Philly is counting on veteran newcomer Kenyon Green to replace right guard Mekhi Becton, who’s signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after a breakout 2024 season. The argument for the best receiving tandem in the division got tougher this offseason, but it doesn’t get much better than Brown and Smith. And it’s to dispute that Hurts isn’t the best quarterback in the NFC East after guiding his team to a Lombardi Trophy last season.
The defense lost plenty of talent, especially with the departures of edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams. But the dominant Jalen Carter will make life easier for the new starters on the defensive side. Philadelphia is banking on either Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Huff, Joshua Uche or Jalyx Hunt to step up on the opposite side of Nolan Smith Jr., the third-year edge rusher coming off a sensational playoff run. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and defensive back Cooper DeJean turned in impressive rookie seasons, but they won’t get to lean on the experience of the departed Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles could have a dynamic tandem at linebacker with first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell joining 2024 first-team All-Pro Zack Baun.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys went from a fringe playoff team to a contender in the loaded NFC East thanks to the late offseason trade of Pickens.
It appeared Dallas wasn’t going to have enough firepower to take advantage of a talented offensive line, which replaced the recently retired Zack Martin with first-round rookie guard Tyler Booker. With the three Tylers, including left tackle Tyler Guyton and left guard Tyler Smith, Dak Prescott could have plenty of time to throw downfield to Pickens and Lamb. Prescott also has wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert and tight end Jake Ferguson as pass-catching options. The Cowboys are still missing a workhorse running back, but this year’s committee should be better than last year’s with the signing of Javonte Williams and draft selections of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.
If the front improves against the run and the secondary stays healthy, this star-studded defense could have a bounce-back season with Micah Parsons leading the charge. The team re-signed productive defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Second-round rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku has the skill set to be Dallas’s latest standout edge rusher. Third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. could be the steal of the draft if he can overcome his durability concerns. Cornerback Trevon Diggs could miss the start of the season due to injury, but DaRon Bland could be at full strength after missing most of last season with a foot injury sustained in training camp.
3. Washington Commanders
The Commanders were a year early with their surprising run to the NFC championship game behind Jayden Daniels’s historic rookie season. Thanks to two splash trades and an impressive draft class, Washington has built a legitimate contender with a roster that had several holes a year and a half ago.
After years of doing the heavy lifting, McLaurin has a quality running mate in Samuel, the versatile playmaker acquired from the San Francisco 49ers. Daniels should have a cleaner pocket this year with the arrival of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the five-time Pro Bowler and former Houston Texan. There’s also depth at tackle with the team investing a first-round pick on Josh Conerly Jr., who could compete with veteran Andrew Wylie for the right tackle spot.
Washington continued its renovations of the once shaky secondary with the second-round selection of Trey Amos and signing of veteran Jonathan Jones. With more help, Marshon Lattimore could have a better season after struggling to find his footing with his new team following the midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints. Plus, the Commanders got it right with slot cornerback Mike Sainristil, the 2024 second-round pick.
This roster isn’t far behind the Cowboys and Eagles, but the Commanders are lacking difference makers on their defensive front. They do, however, have a handful of reliable veterans, such as linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive tackle Daron Payne and edge rusher Dorance Armstrong.
4. New York Giants
The Giants’ offense still needs plenty of work, but this unit acquired better quarterback options with the signing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and the first-round selection of Jaxson Dart. None are Hurts, Prescott or Daniels, but whoever wins the starting job won’t have to be perfect when playing with a stacked defense.
New York could have one of the best defensive fronts in the league after using the No. 3 pick on Abdul Carter, who’ll play next to defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The back end of the defense also amassed talent with the signings of Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo. But the team needs second-year players Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips and 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks to continue making strides in their development.
Most of this team’s holes reside on offense, but star receiver Nabers should make life easier for his teammates. Robinson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. are coming off productive 2024 seasons, and rookie running back Cameron Skattebo could emerge as a reliable playmaker for Wilson—if he holds onto the job coming out of camp. With concerns at multiple spots on the offensive line, the Giants desperately need left tackle Andrew Thomas to stay healthy.