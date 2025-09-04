NFL Week 1 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Host Ravens in AFC Showdown
It’s Week 1! The season is finally here, with a fresh slate of 272 games ahead of us. We’ve already made our playoff predictions as a staff, but now it’s time to focus on this week’s games. We start with some great ones in prime time, with the Eagles raising a banner against the Cowboys on Thursday, the Chiefs and Chargers playing in Brazil on Friday and a big Ravens-Bills showdown Sunday night.
Our staff has plenty of upset picks, including five games where the majority of us took the underdog to win outright. That includes six of us taking the Seahawks to beat the 49ers and five of us taking the Lions to win in Green Bay. We are more closely split on Aaron Rodgers’s Steelers debut (a revenge game against the Jets) and that monster Sunday-night AFC showdown.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Claire Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.