NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Chiefs Look to Bounce Back Against Colts
It’s Week 12! A few teams have placed themselves firmly in the playoff picture, while a few players are separating themselves in the MVP race. One player we won’t see this week is Ja’Marr Chase (though Conor Orr says players shouldn’t be suspended for spitting).
One of the biggest games of the week is in the early window Sunday, when the 8–2 Colts visit the 5–5 Chiefs. Could Kansas City really be under .500 after 11 games? Half of our writers and editors say yes. Over in the NFC, the Rams have staked their claim as perhaps the conference’s best team, and on Sunday Night Football they’ll host a Buccaneers team that leads the NFC South but has lost three out of four. On Monday night, two NFC playoff hopefuls will square off when Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers face the team that drafted him, the Panthers.
Here’s who we have making picks this week:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Bill at Texans
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Colts at Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Steelers at Bears
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym:Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Patriots at Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Jets at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Seahawks at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Vikings at Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Giants at Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Jaguars at Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Browns at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
Falcons at Saints
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
Eagles at Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Buccaneers at Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Panthers at 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers