NFL Power Rankings: Top Five Shuffle Leads to New No. 1 Team
This past Sunday was an all-timer. While recording the MMQB podcast with Albert Breer this week, it took us nearly two hours to digest the entirety of the weekend. The two hours flew by, almost to the point where I nearly forgot it was time to make a pickup from the bus stop.
And, minor potential domestic fallout aside, you forget just how wonderful that feeling is. To be immersed. And distracted. And curious. And excited. I’m lucky that professional sports are part of the world that I live in. I would guess you feel the same way, too. Let’s take a break and recognize that from time to time.
Onto the rankings….
1. Los Angeles Rams (8–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Seahawks, 21–19
This week: vs. Buccaneers
I don’t see how you could watch the Rams get thrown out of their hefty 13-personnel set by Seattle and then tap dance right into a three-wide receiver, 11-personnel set before proceeding to kickstart a power run game and not think this team has all the tools to win a Super Bowl. Those wanting a crack at Chris Shula as their next head coach might have to wait.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (8–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Lions, 16–9
This week: at Cowboys
The clips of Nakobe Dean staying stride for stride with all of Detroit’s best players was just another reminder of how weaponized this Eagles defense is. Can’t we understand now that the team’s best talent and coaching resides on that side of the ball, which is why the offense is being used as a game-shortening tool rather than an elevator of personal feelings and your fantasy team?
3. New England Patriots (9–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: beat Jets, 27–14
This week: at Bengals
While the combined records of New England’s opponents are starting to cause people to doubt the legitimacy of this run, consider this: the Patriots have the No. 1 defensive strength of schedule in the NFL to date. This is not SMU coasting en route to the college playoffs.
4. Seattle Seahawks (7–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 21–19
This week: at Titans
Seattle’s turnover margin is concerning but a minus-seven after four Sam Darnold interceptions feels rectifiable at this point, no? Darnold is in this strange netherworld along with Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield where he’s not allowed to have a bad game, which spoiled the fallout of an otherwise defensive masterclass from both sides.
5. Buffalo Bills (7–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat Buccaneers, 44–32
This week: at Texans
Column on the Bills Sunday: Josh Allen cannot be contained by an offensive system. Let’s stop trying to hire, fire and rearrange. Let’s just be.
6. Denver Broncos (9–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 22–19
This week: idle
I watched this clip a few times on Monday night with some spacey, instrumental music playing in the background and as the flags came pouring down on Payton it was sort of…beautiful?
7. Indianapolis Colts (8–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: idle
This week: at Chiefs
With the bye week in the past, Indianapolis embarks on one of the most consequential stretches of any team remaining this season: At Chiefs, Houston, at Jacksonville, at Seattle, Jacksonville, at Houston. No more losing records. Most—if not all—of these teams are scrapping for the final two seeds in the conference.
8. Detroit Lions (6–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: lost to Eagles, 16–9
This week: vs. Giants
While this is more of an Eagles defensive stat, I suppose, Sunday was the first time a quarterback averaged 70% or better in completion rate and went on to log fewer than 40% completion rate. That’s utter demolition (plus really crappy northeast weather).
9. Chicago Bears (7–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 19–17
This week: vs. Steelers
Caleb Williams passed what I see as his most significant test to date. Brian Flores doubled his blitz percentage against Williams from the team’s Week 1 matchup and the second-year QB didn’t melt into a puddle. This Bears team is for real. Flores is known for absolutely disintegrating young QBs with relentless pressure packages and Williams not only kept a level head, but did it mostly from under center.
10. Baltimore Ravens (5–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 23–16
This week: vs. Jets
The longest streak in the NFL of a defense holding opponents to 20 points or less belongs to…the Baltimore Ravens. A baton pass to Shedeur Sanders certainly helped, but the Ravens were once on the other side of a ridiculously unfair barrage of injuries, too.
11. Green Bay Packers (6–3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: beat Giants, 27–20
This week: vs. Vikings
The Packers’ shift to an 11 personnel-only unit after the injury to their star tight end took a turn thanks to the monstrous oncoming of Christian Watson. While many—and I mean many—have looked good against this Giants’ secondary, Watson has the size and physicality to be a true difference maker that can give Green Bay some 12 personnel feel.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 44–32
This week: at Rams
I do like the idea that nearly every team is salivating for the Falcons now that Michael Penix is out for the rest of the season. Save for the team with the ever-slender lead in their division upon whom Cousins threw for eight touchdowns and, like, 900 yards against in 2024. The NFL is so strange, isn’t it?
13. Los Angeles Chargers (7–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 35–6
This week: idle
Some pretty horrifying news for Jim Harbaugh, who loves Justin Herbert like an old person loves his golden retriever: Herbert is on pace to be the most hit and pressured quarterback since the advent of hit and pressure statistics. Is there any way L.A. can keep this up?
14. San Francisco 49ers (7–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 41–22
This week: vs. Panthers
At this time the statistics are difficult to argue with. The 49ers are a touchdown better with Brock Purdy, about 5% more effective on third down and 10% more effective on fourth down. If you don’t think this is a team that will make some noise in the playoffs—and could still legitimately contend for one of the top seeds in the NFC—I don’t know what to tell you.
15. Kansas City Chiefs (5–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 22–19
This week: vs. Colts
Column on the Chiefs being at .500 and possibly missing the playoffs…and why that’s all a good thing.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (6–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 35–6
This week: at Cardinals
Being a Jaguars punter can be a yeoman-like grind. But finally, for the first time in his professional life, Logan Cooke wasn’t used a single time. You should still donate to his charity anyway.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: beat Bengals, 34–12
This week: at Bears
Aaron Rodgers breaking a bone in his non-throwing wrist and channeling himself to play in Chicago and spoil the Bears’ most positivity since the beginning of the Matt Nagy era wouldn’t be just on-brand, it would be essential to the closing of Rodgers’s story in the NFL.
18. Carolina Panthers (6–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 30–27 (OT)
This week: at 49ers
Say this about Bryce Young: he’s never out of a game. Once he got his legs underneath him yesterday, he was picking apart a Falcons defense that got to him early. His career-high in passing yards also featured a more comprehensive game plan for Tet McMillan, who was all over the field Sunday.
A little peek behind the curtain: In our preseason magazine meeting, co-worker Gilberto Manzano had Carolina winning the division at nine games. I argued vehemently against it. And now I’m sweating bullets. (Well done, GM).
19. Dallas Cowboys (4–5–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 33–16
This week: vs. Eagles
One advantage to the Brian Schottenheimer hire is that the dude is obviously beloved by that locker room. What other NFL coach could punish—for at least one drive—two players at the game’s most mercurial position…and then do this?
20. Miami Dolphins (4–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: beat Commanders, 16–13 (OT)
This week: idle
Column on Mike McDaniel, who could very well save his job with an end-of-season run that leaves his new GM with little choice. More on the nuances of that situation here.
21. Houston Texans (5–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: beat Titans, 16–13
This week: vs. Bills
I admittedly have no idea where to put the Texans, who, yes, have won two straight games but have a horror-show schedule over the next three weeks (where the surging Cowboys and Dolphins do not). I think part of Power Rankings are a snapshot of the now, but part of it is a near-future hedge on where you think this stock is trending.
22. Minnesota Vikings (4–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 19–17
This week: at Packers
I tend to side with longtime Vikings sage Kevin Seifert, who dug out these three nuggets on J.J. McCarthy after Sunday’s loss: McCarthy faced season-high pressure, but had a season-low snap to throw time and a season-low (zero) in sacks. The Vikings drafted a long-term project and opted to expedite it despite having the perfect bridge solution in the building. Sticking with it is on them.
23. Atlanta Falcons (3–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 30–27 (OT)
This week: at Saints
Column on Penix’s season-ending injury and what that means for the Fantasy Falcons.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (3–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: lost to Steelers, 34–12
This week: vs. Patriots
Column on the Ja’Marr Chase spitting incident and why I have arrived at the point where I can say with confidence how stupid this whole thing is.
25. Washington Commanders (3–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to Dolphins, 16–13 (OT)
This week: idle
I think this has to be one of the more painful moments from a forgettable Sunday for Commanders fans. Here is one of the older rosters in the NFL watching its secondary get repeatedly hammered….and there is discarded first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes locking down the best explosive pass play team in the NFL.
26. New Orleans Saints (2–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: idle
This week: vs. Falcons
With Atlanta and Miami next on the schedule post-bye, the Saints have a chance to completely stomp out the dwindling flame of two teams that still have one last gasp in them. There is an opportunity there for Kellen Moore.
27. New York Giants (2–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 27–20
This week: at Lions
I am averse to most every Manning Charm Spell out there. But my God, when they had personal hero Guy Fieri on Monday Night Football to talk about Cam Skattebo’s take on how to eat a taco, my heart grew three sizes.
28. Cleveland Browns (2–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: lost to Ravens, 23–16
This week: at Raiders
The absurdity of this Shedeur Sanders situation is perfectly deserved by this Browns franchise—a group so eternally obsessed with looking smart to cover up for decades of failure, while simultaneously making some of the worst decisions over that time. At least they’ll get a new director of strategy after the old one absconded to baseball again.
29. Arizona Cardinals (3–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 41–22
This week: vs. Jaguars
Hey, at least Trey McBride doesn’t have a drop this season!
30. Las Vegas Raiders (2–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 33–16
This week: vs. Browns
The fact that Tom Brady was seen—or wanted to be seen—actively wearing a headset in Vegas’ first Monday night game and on this particular night was just hanging out in a luxury suite with Jim Gray is one of the funniest parts of this entire debacle. Is he part of the staff or not? Is he helping the coaches or not? Is he engaged on game day or not?
31. New York Jets (2–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 27–14
This week: at Ravens
Benching Justin Fields a second time after he actually looked good on some of his scripted stuff is so pointless to me. Either Aaron Glenn is playing 3-D locker room chess and I just don’t see it, or there’s a real long-term impact to rolling with Tyrod Taylor.
32. Tennessee Titans (1–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 16–13
This week: vs. Seahawks
Here’s a great note to close out the Power Rankings from my friend, Titans fan, producer supreme and Music City Audible host Justin Graver on the way we’ve stripped nuance from the Cam Ward experience altogether: