NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Ravens Host Lions on Monday Night
It’s Week 3! Last week was dominated by news of quarterback injuries, which makes the upcoming slate of games look a little different from what we expected. How will some of the backups pressed into duty fare? Let’s make our weekly staff picks.
In one of Sunday’s big games, the defending champion Eagles will face a Rams team they defeated in last season’s divisional round. Conor Orr is our only writer who sees Los Angeles coming east and pulling off the upset. The Texans are underdogs in Jacksonville and still looking for their first win of the season, which four of our pickers think they’ll get. And on Monday night, the Ravens will host the Lions in a showdown that some of our staffers predicted before the season would be repeated in Super Bowl LX. Four of our pickers are going with the home team.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Claire Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Dolphins at Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Rams at Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Bengals at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Steelers at Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Colts at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Texans at Jaguars
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Falcons at Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
Jets at Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Raiders at Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Packers at Browns
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Broncos at Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Saints at Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Cardinals at 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
Cowboys at Bears
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Chiefs at Giants
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Lions at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens