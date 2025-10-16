NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Surging Buccaneers Visit Lions
It’s Week 7! Last week forced another shakeup in Conor Orr’s power rankings, with top teams such as the Eagles, Bills and Lions all going down. We also saw the first coach firing of the season, with the Titans dismissing Brian Callahan six games into his second season.
You’ll have to wait until Monday night for the biggest game of Week 7, as that’s when MVP candidate Baker Mayfield and the surging Buccaneers visit the Lions in a game that could have a massive impact on the NFC playoff picture. Our editor John Pluym is the only member of our staff picking the Bucs on the road. The Titans are hoping for the famed interim coach bump in Mike Vrabel’s homecoming game when the Patriots come to Tennessee, but Conor Orr is the only one picking an upset. Our crew’s most popular upset pick will be played at SoFi Stadium, where the 5–1 Colts are underdogs against the banged-up Chargers. And the game our staff is most split on will be at the Meadowlands, where three of our writers picked the Jets over the Panthers, despite a dismal showing from Aaron Glenn’s squad in London last week.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Steelers at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Rams vs. Jaguars (in London)
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Saints at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Dolphins at Browns
- Albert Breer: Browns
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Patriots at Titans
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Raiders at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Panthers at Jets
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Clare Brennan: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Giants at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Colts at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Commanders at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Packers at Cardinals
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Falcons at 49ers
- Albert Breer: Falcons
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Buccaneers at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Texans at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks