NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Chiefs and Bills Renew Rivalry
It’s Week 9! The Nov. 4 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and we had a fun week ranking available candidates, mocking fake trades and more. But now it’s time for 28 teams to play another week of games with the players they have.
The biggest game of the week will be in Sunday’s late-afternoon window, when the Chiefs and Bills renew their rivalry in Buffalo. Kansas City is favored, but three of our pickers are taking the Bills at home. In another AFC game that should impact the playoff picture, five of our staffers have the Broncos as road underdogs against the Texans. Over in the NFC, we have a clean sweep, with everyone expecting the Seahawks to take care of business when they travel to the East Coast to play the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Ravens at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Bears at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Vikings at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Panthers at Packers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Chargers at Titans
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Falcons at Patriots
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
49ers at Giants
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Colts at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Broncos at Texans
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Jaguars at Raiders
- Albert Breer: Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Saints at Rams
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Chiefs at Bills
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Seahawks at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Cardinals at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys