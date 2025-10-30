SI

NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Chiefs and Bills Renew Rivalry

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 14 games, including the latest showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and more.

The MMQB Staff

Josh Allen and the Bills will try to get past the Chiefs on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Bills will try to get past the Chiefs on Sunday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s Week 9! The Nov. 4 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and we had a fun week ranking available candidates, mocking fake trades and more. But now it’s time for 28 teams to play another week of games with the players they have.

The biggest game of the week will be in Sunday’s late-afternoon window, when the Chiefs and Bills renew their rivalry in Buffalo. Kansas City is favored, but three of our pickers are taking the Bills at home. In another AFC game that should impact the playoff picture, five of our staffers have the Broncos as road underdogs against the Texans. Over in the NFC, we have a clean sweep, with everyone expecting the Seahawks to take care of business when they travel to the East Coast to play the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

MMQB staff picks for Week 9
SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

Ravens at Dolphins

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Bears at Bengals

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Clare Brennan: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Vikings at Lions

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Panthers at Packers

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

Chargers at Titans

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers

Falcons at Patriots

  • Albert Breer: Patriots
  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

49ers at Giants

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Colts at Steelers

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

Broncos at Texans

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Jaguars at Raiders

  • Albert Breer: Raiders
  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Saints at Rams

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Chiefs at Bills

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Seahawks at Commanders

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Cardinals at Cowboys

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

