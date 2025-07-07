32 Teams in 32 Days: Commanders, Jayden Daniels Won’t Sneak Up on Anybody
The Commanders stunned the football world in 2024, reaching the playoffs behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Then they rolled through the Buccaneers and Lions, both games on the road, before falling one step short of the Super Bowl by losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.
Unlike last season, the Commanders won’t be sneaking up on anybody in 2025. Daniels is a superstar, and Washington is a top-10 team with a chance to make a real run at a ring.
To do it, Daniels will have to be great once more, and the supporting cast must step up to meet the challenge.
What’s at stake this season: Proving 2024 wasn’t a fluke
The Commanders enter this season with plans to show they’ll be around as contenders for the long haul. Washington went 11–6 in Daniels’s rookie year, mainly because the offense was dynamic and the defense ranked third against the pass.
In the offseason, the Commanders attempted to shore up the offensive line, adding veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil and first-round rookie Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon. They also brought in Deebo Samuel to form an intriguing receiver tandem with Terry McLaurin, who is still looking for a new contract.
Defensively, the big question is the pass rush. The Commanders’ sack and pressure rate numbers were both middling in 2024, and Washington will pin its hopes on newcomers Deatrich Wise Jr. and Javon Kinlaw along the front wall.
For the offense, the strong suit will undoubtedly be Daniels and McLaurin, who had his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season. Still, if the defense can improve under Quinn’s tutelage, Washington has a chance to play deep into January again.
Biggest question going into training camp: Will there be enough pass rush?
While Dorance Armstrong and Daron Payne are terrific, there are ample questions surrounding them, including Wise and Kinlaw, to say nothing of rotational pieces such as Jer’Zhan Newton, Eddie Goldman, Clelin Ferrell and others.
Last season, Dante Fowler Jr. led the Commanders with 10.5 sacks. However, Fowler left for the Cowboys in free agency. Frankie Luvu also had eight sacks and remains a threat as one of the league’s best blitzing linebackers.
Sources are saying: Josh Conerly Jr. ascending
“Conerly improved so much over the final half of the season. He got more powerful in the run game and settled down in pass protection. He’s got quick feet and good timing with his punch. As he continues to grow into his body, he’s going to add strength and technique.” —Former NFL offensive lineman
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Samuel
Samuel came over this offseason via trade from San Francisco for a fifth-round pick. With one year left on his deal, he will be looking to prove his worth after playing 15 games last year, with 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns.
General manager Adam Peters brought Samuel in to be the second receiver behind McLaurin. He must pick up the offense quickly and improve upon his previous numbers, while also staying healthy, to be the impact player Washington believes it has acquired.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 8th
The Commanders have finally found their franchise quarterback. Daniels was sensational as a rookie, leading Washington to its first NFC title game since 1991 while throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns to accompany his 891 rushing yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Quinn is one of the league’s top defensive minds and an underrated head coach, coming one win short of his second Super Bowl appearance.
Fantasy pick: Daniels
Daniels was a fantasy beast as a rookie, and he’ll be one of the first five quarterbacks picked in 2025 drafts. However, be aware that rushing for another 891 yards will be difficult. Heading into last season, quarterbacks had rushed for 800-plus yards in a single season eight times in the Super Bowl era. Among those quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson is the lone player to rush for more yards the following year (2024), and the average decrease is 398 rushing yards among active quarterbacks (Randall Cunningham missed ’91). Daniels should remain a high-end fantasy starter, but expect some rushing regression. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Miss the playoffs (+130) via DraftKings
I’m going to sell my Commanders stock this season. Just like the Texans took a step back in their second year under C.J. Stroud, some signs indicate that we could see the same thing in the Commanders’ second season under Daniels. They ranked just 18th in net yards per play last season and had numerous defensive issues. Their lack of significant improvements this offseason makes me think the deep NFC may leave them on the outside looking in when it comes time for the postseason. —Iain MacMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
