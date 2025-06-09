32 Teams in 32 Days: Dave Canales, Bryce Young Have Panthers Pointed Upward
The Carolina Panthers have failed to achieve a winning season in each of the past seven years, rolling through a whopping seven coaches and 10 starting quarterbacks over that span. While 2025 doesn’t offer championship aspirations, it does provide real hope.
Although the Panthers finished third in the NFC South with a 5–12 record, first-year coach Dave Canales had Carolina pointed in the right direction by season’s end, going 4–5 in its last nine games. The Panthers also got improved play from Bryce Young, who bounced back from an early benching to post 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns passing.
If Canales and Young can continue strengthening their partnership while blending in another draft class, the Panthers might be a tough out all year long.
What’s at stake this season: Time to make progress
The Panthers were one of the worst teams in football in 2023. Carolina was coming off a 2–15 campaign in which it earned the No. 1 pick. However, that selection had already been traded to the Chicago Bears.
While Carolina is still rebuilding, more pieces are in place. The Panthers were a tough team to beat during their final nine games in 2024, scoring an average of 24.1 points per game, which over the full year would have ranked 11th in the league.
With the offense pointed in the right direction behind Young and Canales, respectability—and the team’s ceiling—is very dependent on the defense. The unit ranked dead last in both yards and points allowed per game. As a result, Carolina’s focus in the draft and free agency was on its defense. The Panthers added defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, edge rusher Nic Scourton and safety Tre’Von Moehrig.
If the Panthers can approach the .500 mark and challenge for second place in the NFC South, that would represent a significant step toward becoming a playoff team in 2026.
Biggest question going into training camp: How much better is the pass rush?
Last year, only the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons posted fewer sacks than the Panthers, who finished up with 32. To fix that issue, general manager Dan Morgan signed Wharton to play on the interior alongside Derrick Brown, a star lineman who was limited to one game last season due to a torn meniscus.
With Wharton and Brown bringing punch to the line, Carolina needs more from edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, who only posted four sacks after having eight the year prior in Minnesota. Factor in Scourton on the other side, and the Panthers have talent to believe in, but it must result in a more prolific showing.
Sources are saying: Free agent DT Tershawn Wharton
“Turk [Wharton] will be a good addition there. He’s a three-down defensive tackle who brings good interior rush value. He’s a pro. Good locker room guy with a championship pedigree.” —AFC general manager
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Xavier Legette, WR
Selected with the 32nd pick in 2024, the South Carolina product had 49 catches on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns.
If the Panthers’ offense is going to take the next step, Legette needs to keep improving while first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan works into the No. 1 WR role. The duo gives Young two wideouts with huge catch radiuses to target, with Legette standing 6’4" and McMillan being 6’5".
After a slow start to his rookie season, Legette finished slightly stronger with 31 catches and 320 yards over his final nine games. If he can keep up that pace, that equates to 58 receptions for 604 yards over 17 contests. Even that’s not good enough. However, it showed growth and gives Carolina reason to think he’s still capable of becoming a quality starter.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 25th
Young wasn’t great in 2025. However, over his last seven games, Young went for 1,583 yards, 11 scores and only three interceptions. That’s a 17-game pace of 3,843 yards and 27 touchdown passes. That’ll work. The biggest reason for Young’s improvement? Canales, who turned Baker Mayfield’s career around and might do the same for Young.
Fantasy pick: McMillan
The 2025 wide receiver draft class doesn’t have any Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson-level prospects, but McMillan was its best pure wideout. The Panthers do have a crowded receiver room, but you don’t take a player in the top 10 in the NFL draft without expecting him to become your alpha option in the passing game. McMillan is a big-bodied target who should be a contested-catch monster in the NFL. He should be targeted as a WR3/flex in drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Over 6.5 wins (-125) via DraftKings
If Young can play the way he did over the second half of last season, there’s no reason why the Panthers can’t hit the over on their win total of 6.5. With McMillan in the mix, the Panthers have a strong receiving core to help Young take another step. While they still have some question marks on defense, they will benefit from having the sixth-easiest schedule in the league this year. A 7–10 record isn’t too much to ask from this young squad. —Iain McMillan
