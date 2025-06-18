32 Teams in 32 Days: Dolphins Pointed Toward Rebuilding
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Dolphins.
Gone are the days of the Miami Dolphins being connected to available star players from other teams. Now, they’re the ones placing notable veterans on the trading block, including Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.
There are even rumors about Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami. Everything the Dolphins did this offseason suggests they’re more interested in getting younger and not looking to add expensive contracts, the opposite of how they operated during the first three years of the coach Mike McDaniel era.
Miami let safety Jevon Holland leave in free agency and could now have the worst secondary in the league—at least on paper—if they do, indeed, move Ramsey. The offensive line also took a hit after the retirement of left tackle Terron Armstead.
After a few years of contention, the Dolphins are now being overlooked in the loaded AFC. However, this could be the year McDaniel gets more physicality from his team, and Tua Tagovailoa finds another gear as a quarterback.
Let’s take a closer look at the Dolphins.
What’s at stake this season: Tagovailoa’s job security
Tagovailoa still needs to prove himself after signing a lucrative four-year, $212.4 million contract extension last summer. But there seems to be a shift in how the Dolphins want to operate, showing signs of an organization on the verge of rebuilding.
They’re no longer the aggressive team that traded for Ramsey, Bradley Chubb and Hill in recent years. They’re a team looking to shed contracts to repair the salary cap after missing the postseason last year and enduring another season with Tagovailoa missing games due to injury.
With Ramsey on the trading block and rumors about Hill’s future, the organization could be paying close attention to how Tagovailoa elevates his game and teammates during an awkward transition year for the roster. If Tagovailoa continues to struggle against contenders and again deals with injuries, perhaps the full rebuild will occur by next summer.
If the 2020 first-pound pick turns Miami into a surprise playoff team, maybe that’s enough to convince the franchise that he can be an elite QB. No one will question his job security if Tagovailoa guides the Dolphins to their first playoff win in 25 years.
Biggest question going into training camp: Will the edge rushers be available?
The Dolphins desperately need their talented edge rushers to carry an inexperienced secondary—if Ramsey ends up getting traded.
It was a good sign that Chubb participated in practices this offseason, but it might take him time to regain his top form after missing the entire 2024 season due to significant injuries in his right knee. The same can be said about Jaelan Phillips, who’s recovering from an ACL tear last season (he had a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023).
On the bright side, Chop Robinson could have a breakout season after an impressive rookie year. Still, this defense is going to need more than one star playmaker to put less pressure on its suspect secondary. Perhaps rookie first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant can make an immediate impact.
Sources are saying: Many question marks in Miami
“Will Tua play 17 games? The offensive line must improve, pass rushers must stay healthy. There’s a brand new secondary. Lots of questions marks need to be answered,” —an NFL defensive coach
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: RB De’Von Achane
Achane doesn’t believe the Dolphins need more physical players, saying this year’s group is “way different” than last year’s team. Achane can prove that notion right by adding more physicality to the rushing attack. He flourished as a do-it-all playmaker in his second season, but the Dolphins only averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game, good enough for 21st in the league.
Achane had 203 carries for 907 yards and six touchdowns, and 78 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns. Still, the Dolphins might need him to find another gear when it comes to running between the tackles, especially in late-game situations. It would go a long way, though, if a No. 2 running back can step up to help Achane.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 20
Miami has made the playoffs two of the past three years, but the Dolphins have not had a postseason win since 2000, putting pressure on Tagovailoa and McDaniel. Miami’s roster is declining, and this could be Tyreek Hill’s final year. Tagovailoa needs to elevate those around him, while McDaniel has to figure out how to win games with multiple glaring holes on the roster. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Hill
Hill is coming off a disappointing season that saw his stats fall across the board. His yards per catch average dropped from 15.1 to 11.8, and his receiving extra points added went from +81.3 down to +19.9 based on NextGen Stats. Hill was also less effective after the catch, recording just 306 yards last season. That total was 690 yards in 2023. He also saw his target share drop from 37.8 to 24.1. Hill’s time as an elite fantasy receiver appears to be over, so don’t reach for him in drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Over 8.5 wins (+155) via FanDuel
The Dolphins are a year removed from making the playoffs, but fans and oddsmakers are completely discounting them in 2025. This team managed to go 8–9 in a season. Tua Tagovailoa played only 11 games while ranking 20th in net yards per play, above teams such as the Chiefs and Steelers. They have a healthy quarterback and one of the 10 easiest schedules. With some better offensive play-calling and some improvements on defense, the Dolphins have a chance to reach at least nine wins. —Iain MacMillan
