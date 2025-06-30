32 Teams in 32 Days: Sky-High Expectations for the Broncos and Bo Nix
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be examining every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Broncos.
The Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton proved the doubters wrong last season. Not many gave them a chance to compete with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and the team ended up winning 10 games and making the postseason for the first time since 2015.
It only took Payton two years to get the franchise on the right path after its disastrous 2022 trade for Russell Wilson. But now, after their surprise playoff appearance, expectations are high for the Broncos.
Still, doubt remains about whether Nix can be a long-term franchise quarterback. But the Broncos have given their second-year signal caller plenty of help in his development.
Let’s take a closer look at the Broncos.
What’s at stake this season: Nix’s career trajectory
Nix had many positive results as a rookie and made his doubters look foolish, especially those who predicted that he’ll be a draft bust solely because he was the sixth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Now the question becomes whether Nix can become a star QB in his second season and be more than just a quality game manager. Nix had his fair share of struggles last season, which didn’t hurt the team much because of his strong surroundings. Many quarterbacks have become top-tier passers after benefiting early in their careers from elite coaching and defenses. And many others ended up being average quarterbacks, which is not the worst thing in a league that struggles to find 32 competent QBs.
Nix could use a legitimate No. 1 wideout to help him develop, but the team has depth with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant. Denver also added tight end Evan Engram, who had productive seasons with the Jaguars. And there could be a strong rushing attack for Nix to lean on with the new tandem of rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins.
The Broncos did plenty right last season, but they might need Nix to become a star QB to become serious contenders in the loaded AFC.
Biggest question going into training camp: Can the defense live up to the hype?
There’s been plenty of chatter about the Broncos possibly having the best defense in the league, and rightfully so, given all the upgrades they made for a unit that was already very good to begin with.
It wasn’t that long ago when pundits wondered whether the Broncos had enough help for star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, some going as far as saying the team should consider trading him to spur a complete rebuild. However, many core players emerged from the defense in 2024, including edge rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper and defensive backs Riley Moss and Brandon Jones.
There’s a chance Surtain could have the best secondary in the league with the signing of safety Talanoa Hufanga and the first-round selection of cornerback Jahdae Barron. The team also added linebacker Dre Greenlaw to pair him with Alex Singleton.
Expectations are sky-high for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and his unit in 2025.
Sources are saying: Payton motivated to turn Nix into a star QB
Payton is regarded as one of the best coaches in the game, but he also benefited from having Drew Brees as his quarterback for many years with the Saints. According to a former head coach, Payton might be highly motivated to develop Nix into a star and win a Super Bowl without Brees.
“I think that’s some of his motivation for coming back. I believe he’s going to get it done. I believe they’re going to take the next step in the right direction.”
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Mims
Mims was listed as a potential breakout candidate last year, but that didn’t quite happen after a slow first half to the 2024 season. But this might be the year the 2023 second-round pick puts it together because of the role he carved out for himself during the second half of the season.
Mims flashed his high potential in the Broncos’ shootout overtime loss against the Bengals, recording 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His versatility and explosiveness added another element to Payton’s playbook.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 14
Ranking Nix was one of the most challenging chores of this exercise. The Broncos won 10 games last year and made the playoffs, with Nix showing ample promise as a rookie with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. However, he had just as many struggles as successes throughout the season, and the offense isn’t much. Payton is an offensive genius who should help the unit elevate beyond its talent. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Harvey
Adding Dobbins throws some cold water on Harvey’s chances of a true breakout season. I wouldn’t be shocked if Dobbins usurps Harvey and becomes the team’s “lead” runner in a committee including Jaleel McLaughlin. That doesn’t mean Harvey won’t make a fantasy impact at some level, as we know how much Payton likes to use multiple backs (remember Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in New Orleans). However, the rookie will probably be limited to being an unreliable flex starter at best as long as Dobbins avoids injuries. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Under 9.5 wins (-135) via FanDuel
The Broncos had an impressive 2024 season, but I think we’ll see some small regression from Payton’s squad. They have a much tougher schedule, and the teams surrounding them are only getting better. Let’s remember this offense ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA and success rate last year; they’ll need to take a significant step forward to reach double-digit wins. —Iain MacMillan
