49ers' Brock Purdy to Start Against Cardinals Sunday After Long Absence
After more than six weeks away, quarterback Brock Purdy is ready to return to the 49ers' starting lineup.
San Francisco will start Purdy Sunday against the Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday during a taping of 49ers Game Plan via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy, 25, has not played since Sept. 28—when he aggravated a preexisting turf toe injury during a 26–21 loss to the Jaguars.
With Purdy out, San Francisco started Mac Jones in six straight games—to generally positive results. The 49ers have gone 5-3 with Jones under center this year—counting two games he started in September before Purdy's aborted comeback—as the Alabama product has thrown 13 touchdowns against six interceptions.
In the two games he's played in 2025, Purdy has thrown four touchdown passes against four interceptions. The Iowa State product and former final pick of the NFL draft made a Pro Bowl and garnered credible MVP buzz in 2023 before regressing in 2024.
San Francisco is locked in a tight three-way battle in the NFC West division; it trails the Rams and Seahawks by a game and a half. If the playoff started today, the 49ers would be the first team out of the field.