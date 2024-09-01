SI

49ers' First-Round Draft Pick Ricky Pearsall Stable After Being Shot in Chest in Robbery Attempt, per Reports

Pearsall was shot in a robbery attempt.

Pearsall was selected 31st overall by the Niners. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
According to multiple reporters, with Dion Lim of KGO-TV San Francisco first, San Francisco 49ers' rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco at Union Square. His condition was last reported as stable after he was shot, "through the chest," according to what SFPD told Sean Cunningham of FOX.

The robbery attempt was for Pearsall's Rolex watch according to the police department (via Cunningham). There was, "a struggle for the gun," and the suspect also suffered a gunshot wound. He was wounded and also stable, with both Pearsall and the assailant at SF General Hospital.

Pearsall was en route to a signing event, according to reports.

Pearsall was drafted by the Niners out of Florida with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

