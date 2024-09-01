49ers' First-Round Draft Pick Ricky Pearsall Stable After Being Shot in Chest in Robbery Attempt, per Reports
According to multiple reporters, with Dion Lim of KGO-TV San Francisco first, San Francisco 49ers' rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco at Union Square. His condition was last reported as stable after he was shot, "through the chest," according to what SFPD told Sean Cunningham of FOX.
The robbery attempt was for Pearsall's Rolex watch according to the police department (via Cunningham). There was, "a struggle for the gun," and the suspect also suffered a gunshot wound. He was wounded and also stable, with both Pearsall and the assailant at SF General Hospital.
Pearsall was en route to a signing event, according to reports.
Pearsall was drafted by the Niners out of Florida with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.