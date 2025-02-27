49ers GM Gives Update on Christian McCaffrey's Expected Timeline to Return From Injury
Christian McCaffrey's 2024 season did not go as planned. He only competed in four games after he missed the first eight contests while dealing with calf injury and Achilles tendonitis. Then, he was put on the injured reserve list for a second time in December due to a PCL injury.
As for when he's expected to make a return back to the field, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Wednesday that he hopes the running back will be able to participate in "at least parts" of the team's offseason program, which is good news.
McCaffrey should be definitely ready for the 2025 season in that case, as long as there's no setbacks in his recovery.
“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.
“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch continued. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless—if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, [Steelers HC] Mike Tomlin [says], ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”
In his four game appearances, McCaffrey completed 202 yards on 50 carries, while also catching 15 passes for 146 yards.