49ers Set to Release Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk After Eight Seasons

The veteran fullback hopes to continue his career elsewhere.

Tyler Lauletta

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
/ Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have informed fullback Kyle Juszczyk that they are releasing him, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Juszczyk has spent the last eight seasons with the 49ers.

Juszczyk has largely defined the fullback position in his NFL career, which started after he was drafted out of Harvard by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He’s made nine straight Pro Bowls dating back to 2016, and was named an All-Pro in each of the past two years.

According to Schefter, Juszczyk wants to continue playing. Any teams looking to add a fullback to their roster, one of the best in the business just went on the market.

