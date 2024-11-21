49ers' Subtle Off-the-Field Move Hints QB Brock Purdy's Status vs. Packers in Doubt
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's availability for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is in question as the 24-year-old deals with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Purdy did not meet with the media on Thursday after the team opted to postpone the normally scheduled quarterback press conference until Friday. That's a sign Purdy may not be healthy enough to suit up in Week 12, as the decision to delay the press conference indicates the team isn't sure about Purdy's game designation just yet.
If Purdy isn't available, it's expected that backup Brandon Allen would take the ball for the clash against the Packers, with Josh Dobbs then serving as his backup.
Purdy was listed as limited in practice on Thursday's injury report. According to reporters in attendance, he was seen throwing passes before practice got underway but experienced some discomfort. He reportedly left the field before the start of practice.
Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the injury to his starting quarterback Thursday, saying, "He was still limited today, he didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully it will be feeling great on Sunday."
This season, Purdy has completed 66% of his pass attempts for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. If he's unable to play against Green Bay, it would represent his first absence of the year.