49ers WR Jauan Jennings Throws Retaliatory Punch at Panthers Defender After ‘MNF’
49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig may be hearing from the league office after an incident during Monday Night Football.
While the teams met to shake hands at midfield after the game, Jennings and Moehrig got into a heated altercation that ended in a brief skirmish. Jennings could be seen walking straight towards Moehrig and throwing a punch at the defensive back before Panthers linebacker Kris Barnes dragged Jennings away.
As for the cause of the bad blood between Jennings and Moehrig, the feud seemed to stem from an incident that occurred earlier in the game. After a short run from Christian McCaffrey, cameras caught Moehrig jabbing at Jennings and hitting him square in the midsection while players from both teams got back to their feet.
The punch, which happened right in front of one of the game’s referees, caused Jennings to double over in pain. No flag was thrown.
Jennings didn’t hesitate to retaliate after the game, seemingly trying to settle the score for the cheap shot Moehrig took at him earlier on.
After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the incident between Jennings and Moehrig. Shanahan confirmed that Moehrig “took a cheap shot” at Jennings during the game, and said he was proud of Jennings for maintaining his composure and not retaliating during the game, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.
Discipline could be coming for both players as a result of their postgame antics, as the NFL will almost certainly review the exchange between Jennings and Moehrig.