Is Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen the Perfect Pick for the 49ers in Round 1?
One of the most popular picks for the 49ers in mock drafts this year is Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
The 49ers need a three-down defensive tackle who can stuff the run and pressure the quarterback. And in 2024, Nolen was that player. That's why CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli projects the 49ers to take Nolen with the 11th pick.
"Walter Nolen doesn't get nearly as much credit for how good he was throughout his college career, and should continue to be in the NFL," writes Fornelli. "Part of that is because he does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't show up in stats. He's a large, disruptive force on the interior that would fit in well with the San Francisco defense."
With all due respect to Fornelli, I disagree with his analysis.
Nolen was good his first two seasons at Texas A&M, but he wasn't dominant. In fact, he didn't put it all together until this past season when he transferred to Ole Miss, so he's a bit of a one-year wonder. In addition, he weighs just 293 pounds, which means he might not be a great fit as a run defender in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense.
Instead of taking Nolen, I expect the 49ers will draft Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. who was dominant each of his past two seasons. In Fornelli's mock draft, Pearce goes to the Cowboys with the 12th pick.
