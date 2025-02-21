All 49ers

De'Vondre Campbell Crashes Out Online Over 49ers Exit

Disgraced linebacker De'Vondre Campbell went on a tirade on social media regarding his exit from the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
For the first time since he quit on the 49ers, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell commented on his exit on social media.

Campbell took to "X" after being fed up with posts from people criticizing him. He essentially was crashing out online over his 49ers exit. Campbell made five posts regarding the matter but didn't give his perspective on what happened.

All he did was go on a tirade full of swear words towards the 49ers and people going at him. I won't display the tweets here for obvious reasons, but you can tell how emotional and triggered he was by it all. The funniest part about Campbell's crash out is he mentions how no one knows what they're talking about.

Yet, he refuses to speak on it. All he wants to do is fight back immaturely, which isn't surprising coming from a guy who quit on his team in the middle of a crucial game. I'm all for hearing both sides of the story, but Campbell has a pattern of this.

He did something a little similar like this in his exit from the Packers. He didn't crash out online or quit like this, but he did take shots at the Packers online. Everything is everyone else's fault but his. He'll continue to make this out as if the 49ers are at fault and that he's an angel.

To this day, it's still hysterical that he got upset over Dre Greenlaw taking his starting role as if he didn't know that when he initially signed. Maybe if he didn't want that to happen he should've played better. He acts like he was being paid the minimum and was promised to be the indefinite starter.

In any case, Campbell has all but assuredly played his last down in the NFL. He made that clear about how "rich" he is. Even if he wanted to continue playing, I sincerely doubt any team would like to sign him after his unprofessional stunt.

