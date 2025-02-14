All 49ers

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen Might Not Fit the 49ers' Wide 9 Defense

The Wide 9 defense is designed to get defensive ends one-on-one matchups by moving them outside the tight end before the snap. This alignment puts a ton of stress on the defensive tackles because they don't get one-on-one matchups. They get doubled-teamed on run plays all game.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The 49ers could have a dilemma when they're on the clock with the 11th pick.

They desperately need a defensive tackle to replace Javon Hargrave whom they plan to cut when the league year starts on March 12, and Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen most likely will be available. And he's an excellent player. But he might not fit the 49ers' Wide 9 defense.

Nolen is 6'3", 293 pounds, which means he's roughly 25 pounds lighter than the defensive tackles Robert Saleh generally looks for. In the final season of his first stint as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, he started D.J. Jones (6'1", 319 lbs.) and Javon Kinlaw (6'5", 324 lbs.).

Which brings us back to Nolen. He would be a phenomenal fit in a five-man front such as the one Vic Fangio uses on the Eagles. That's because Fangio's scheme creates a one-on-one matchup for the three-technique defensive tackle on every play, and Nolen is unblockable one-on-one. Think Justin Smith, who was a borderline Hall of Famer for the 49ers when Fangio was their defensive coordinator.

Smith was 6'4", 290 pounds. And as great as he was, he wouldn't have fit the Wide 9.

So if Nolen is available with the 11th pick, I don't expect the 49ers to take him.

