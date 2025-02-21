The 49ers are a Likely Landing Spot for Joey Bosa if he Gets Released
The Chargers most likely will release Joey Bosa this offseason to create cap space. Will the 49ers sign him?
We know the 49ers want to overhaul their defensive line this offseason, and it's probably safe to assume that Bosa would love an opportunity to play with his little brother, Nick Bosa.
That's why The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke thinks the 49ers are such an intriguing landing spot for Joey Bosa.
"The opportunity to play with his brother could be an awfully tempting proposition for Bosa," writes Brooke.
"Nick Bosa has continued to be a star for the San Francisco 49ers defense, but the team has had to rely on journeyman veterans to play alongside him. The result is Bosa leading the team with 69 pressures in 2024, but only two other players having 25 or more pressures in Maliek Collins (45) and Leonard Floyd (44).
"While Floyd looks like a solid running mate with the younger Bosa, the team severely lacks pass-rushing depth for a defense that's been so intimidating for so many years. Adding Joey Bosa to the pass-rushing rotation could easily change that, and the 49ers have enough cap flexibility in 2025 to look into a short-term deal for their franchise pass rusher's older brother.
"The asking price may be a bit higher than other options, and Joey may want to play a more focal point on a contender, but the chance to get after the quarterback with his brother could make San Francisco an appealing landing spot."
If Nick Bosa puts pressure on the 49ers to sign Joey, they just might. Remember, Bosa essentially blamed Steve Wilks for the Super Bowl collapse last year, and a few days later the 49ers fired him. Then last month, Bosa said he was embarrassed by the defense, and the next week they fired Nick Sorensen.
The 49ers clearly want to keep Bosa happy, which means they absolutely could sign his older brother even though he'll be 30 in July and hasn't recorded a double-digit-sack season since 2021.
What could go wrong?
Read more