49ers Coach Departs to be Saints Defensive Coordinator
One and done.
49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley is departing to join the Saints as their new defensive coordinator. Staley reunites with Kellen Moore who Staley hired to be his offensive coordinator when he was the head coach of the Chargers.
It seems Moore is paying him back the favor by granting him the role that he never was getting with the 49ers. For over the last month, it was reported by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that Staley was not expected to be back with the 49ers.
On Feb. 11, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Staley was the favorite to be the Saints' new defensive coordinator. Sure enough, he is exiting the 49ers as Maiocco said, and lands the job with the Saints as Schefter said.
The 49ers will not shed a tear or even flinch that Staley is leaving. If anything, they are probably happy he is gone. To this day, it is unclear what Staley provided or did for the 49ers. Rising star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir seemed to like him.
He also supposedly ran the "ball meetings" which focused on turnovers. That didn't pan out since the 49ers couldn't reel in a turnover to save their lives last season. It'll be interesting to see if Staley has any success with the Saints.
For his sake, he better hope he can run an effective group. The 49ers will face the Saints in 2025 in New Orleans, so that will be an intriguing matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Staley.
I like Shanahan in that by a wide margin.
