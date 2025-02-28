SI

A Young Fan Was So Locked In At The NFL Combine She Brought Her Own Stopwatch

We like to call that a 'commitment to your craft.'

Brigid Kennedy

A shot of the crowd, featuring young NFL fan Lucy Callery, during the NFL combine on Feb. 28, 2025.
They say if you want something done right you have to do it yourself.

That must have been the motto guiding young Pittsburgh Steelers fan Lucy Callery, who took a half day off school and traveled from Kentucky to spend two days at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. And per a photo shared to social media by her father, she even brought her own stopwatch with her.

The NFL Network also cut to Lucy and her father in the stands during its combine broadcast, with commentators Daniel Jeremiah and Rich Eisen applauding the young scout's dedication and shouting out her favorite club. The pair of broadcasters also very wisely predicted that Lucy might be back at the combine some time in the future—only then, she'd be returning as a scout.

Check out that adorable video below:

That's what we like to call a "commitment to your craft." Way to go, Lucy—NFL teams will be knocking down your door in just a few years!

