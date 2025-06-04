Aaron Donald Challenges Young Rams Star to Try His ‘Old Man Retirement Workout’
Aaron Donald might be a few years removed from his playing career in the NFL, but he’s still one of the scariest men in the business when it comes to hitting the weight room.
On Instagram, Donald made it clear that he is ready to take on all challengers in the gym. After being called out by current Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, Donald posted a video to his story inviting Verse to meet him at the bench press.
“Somebody put the word out—I’m looking for you Verse,” Donald said, having already worked up an impressive sweat. “Come to the house. I just want to talk. Play with a little weights. Do a little cardio. You know, the old man retirement workout. I’ll put you through it, let’s see what you can do. I just wanna talk.”
Verse’s initial challenge to Donald came while appearing as a guest on the Adam Schefter Podcast earlier this week. Schefter asked if Verse had ever worked out with Donald, and Verse responded with confidence, "He don't want that. He's not ready for that.”
Now, it would appear that Donald is plenty ready.
Donald is simply not a man anyone should want to go toe-to-toe with in the weight room, at least with anything more than pride on the line.
This is a man who proudly invited a young fan who had just recovered from Hodgkin's lymphoma to join him in a workout post-recovery, and proceeded to work him out until he was puking. Simply put, this man does not joke around when it comes to lifting.
Donald surely has plenty of tricks and tips to pass onto Verse in the weight room, but those secrets aren’t going to come easy.