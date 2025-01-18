Aaron Donald Flexes Super Bowl Trophy on LeSean McCoy Ahead of Rams-Eagles Tilt
Before the Los Angeles Rams face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs, former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy sparred over which of their teams will win and advance to the NFC championship game.
In a video McCoy posted to X, McCoy said to Donald, "I love (coach) Sean McVay, (quarterback) Matt Stafford... (running back) Kyren Williams, but the Rams' season comes to an end Sunday. "The only way they can stop (Philadelphia running back) Saquon Barkley is if you come back."
Donald said back in good fun, "They've got a bunch of young dawgs. They've got (linebacker) Jared Verse, (defensive end Braden) Fiske, (linebacker Byron Young), (defensive end) Kobie (Turner)."
Shortly after in the video, Donald briefly quieted McCoy by walking over to his trophy case and showing off a replica of the Lombardi Trophy—which Donald and Los Angeles won in Feb. 2022 after their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
"This is what we trying to go get," Donald said while holding the trophy. "I'm tired of hearing all that."
McCoy did win Super Bowls toward the end of his career—one with the Kansas City Chiefs and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—but he did not have a single carry in either game. He was also not on the Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.
McCoy and Donald agreed to a $50,000 bet on the upcoming game, with each former star betting on their former team. The Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites.